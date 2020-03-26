First Jacksonville TULSA-PRO® Patient Treated by Dr. Stephen Scionti and Dr. Ali Kasraeian

Vituro Health LLC Logo Kasraeian Urology Logo

TULSA-PRO® prostate cancer treatment is now available for Jacksonville patients through Kasraeian Urology's partnership with Vituro Health.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ali Kasraeian of Kasraeian Urology with Dr. Stephen Scionti treated the first Jacksonville patient with TULSA-PRO® in partnership with Vituro Health.TULSA-PROis a transurethral prostate tissue ablation system combining real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) with robotically-driven directional thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control software to deliver predictable physician prescribed ablation of whole-gland or partial prostate tissue.TULSA-PROfrom Profound Medical announced that it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market TULSA-PROfor ablation of prostate tissue in August of 2019. Profound Medical and Vituro Health partnered in the same month to offer TULSA-PROin the United States. The first treatments were done in Sarasota at Choice Diagnostic Imaging by Dr. Stephen Scionti, the medical director for Vituro Health.“Vituro Health continues to be the frontrunner in ablative technologies,” said Vituro Health CEO Clete Walker. “We want to make sure that all of our physicians and patients have access to the newest non-invasive technologies when it comes to the treatment of prostate cancer.”Dr. Ali Kasraeian completed a fellowship in minimally invasive urological surgery at the world renowned Montsouris Institute in Paris, France. He specializes in the advanced diagnosis, second opinion consultation and personalized management of prostate cancer as well as minimally invasive surgery for bladder, kidney, and prostate cancers and other urological conditions. Dr. Kasraeian has been performing HIFU since completing his fellowship in 2008 and trained with TULSA-PROover the last year, both with Dr. Stephen Scionti.“I am excited to begin offering this advanced technology to my patients in Jacksonville. I am committed to offering my patients the latest technologies that provide the greatest quality of life results after treatment and the TULSA-PROwith its real-time MRI is our newest tool,” said Dr. Kasraeian. The practice is currently accepting new patients for consultation and treatment planning. You can contact us by phone at 904.727.7955 or 1.844.KAS-URO1 or by email at tele@KasraeianUrology.com.About Kasraeian UrologyFor over 25 years, Kasraeian Urology has offered the nation’s highest level of urologic care to the men and women of Northeast Florida. CEO and founder Ahmad Kasraeian, MD, FACS, and his son, Ali Kasraeian, MD, FACS, provide a complete range of personalized urological care at two clinics in Jacksonville and one in Jacksonville Beach.The father and son practice is committed to advanced diagnosis and the best possible outcome for every patient. Men and women trust both Drs. Kasraeian and their expertly trained team for personalized care and second opinion consultation for kidney, bladder and prostate cancers using innovative techniques such as MRI fusion biopsies. Kasraeian Urology also specializes in minimally invasive urological surgery including high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and robotic assisted surgery.Kasraeian Urology and Dr. Ali Kasraeian are proud to expand their telemedicine practice in order to offer their patients and our community access to personalized prostate cancer and urological care during this challenging time. Telemedicine allows patients access to discuss urological issues with Dr. Kasraeian from the comfort and safety of their own home via easy to use mobile and computer technologies.About Vituro HealthVituro Health is the only company in the United States to offer both High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and TULSA-PROprostate ablation treatments. Vituro Health is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, providing concierge services and new technology in partnership with leading urology physicians throughout the United States who are carefully selected based on their depth of experience, expertise and dedication to achieving the highest levels of patient outcomes.Vituro Health provides comprehensive prostate cancer care , empowering men during all stages of their lives. Our integrated, concierge-care model encompasses total prostate health management and provides services that improve the quality of life for men who are focused on prostate health. From partnering in choosing the right physician, navigating the diagnostic process to ensure a personalized plan to assisting each patient with appointments, necessary travel and making each patient a priority.###For more information about Vituro Health, visit www.viturohealth.com For more information about Kasraeian Urology, visit www.KasraeianUrology.com For more information about Profound Medical, visit: https://profoundmedical.com/



