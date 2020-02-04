Vituro Health Successfully Completes First TULSA-PRO® Cases in the United States Following FDA 510(K) Clearance

Vituro Health LLC Logo

These are the first TULSA-PRO® prostate cancer treatments in the United States since its FDA 510(k) clearance in August of 2019.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vituro Health is pleased to announce that it, in partnership with Choice Diagnostic Imaging, successfully completed the first three TULSA-PRO® treatments to ablate prostate tissue in patients recently diagnosed with Prostate Cancer on January 11th and January 25th, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. The procedures were performed by Vituro Health’s Medical Director, Dr. Stephen Scionti, one of the nation’s leading authorities in non-invasive ablative therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer.The technology’s developer, Profound Medical Corp., received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market TULSA-PROfor ablation of prostate tissue in August 2019. TULSA-PROis a transurethral prostate tissue ablation system that combines real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”) with robotically-driven directional thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control software to deliver predictable physician-prescribed ablation of whole-gland or partial prostate tissue. The TULSA-PROsystem is designed to provide customizable and predictable, incision-free and radiation-free prostate ablation while actively protecting the urethra and rectum with water cooling to preserve men’s functional abilities.“This exciting new technology allows physicians to successfully treat a broader range of patients and substantially reduce the life-changing side effects caused by surgery and radiation,” said Dr. Scionti. “Patients should continue to be vigilant in finding physicians who work to preserve their long-term quality of life.”Vituro Health began looking at this technology almost 3 years ago, recognizing the value this treatment could bring to the market. Patients are now being screened and treatment dates are filling up for this exciting new technology. “Our goal has been to create a company whose sole purpose is to bring new technologies to market that gives patients individualized care designed to not only cure their disease but to enjoy their life after treatment,” said Clete Walker, CEO of Vituro Health.Currently, Vituro Health’s treatment center for TULSA-PROis only in Sarasota, Florida. However, the company is evaluating other centers where it currently provides High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (“HIFU”). Vituro Health is the only company offering both HIFU and TULSA-PROin the United States. Visit www.viturohealth.com for more information and to receive a consultation About Vituro HealthVituro Health is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, providing concierge services and new technology in partnership with leading urology physicians throughout the United States who are carefully selected based on their depth of experience, expertise, and dedication to achieving the highest levels of patient outcomes.Vituro Health provides comprehensive prostate cancer care, empowering men during all stages of their lives. Our integrated, concierge-care model encompasses total prostate health management and provides services that improve the quality of life for men who are focused on prostate health. From partnering in choosing the right physician, navigating the diagnostic process to ensure a personalized plan to assisting each patient with appointments, necessary travel and making each patient a priority.



