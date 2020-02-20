Associated Urological Specialists Partners with Vituro Health to Offer HIFU Treatment for Prostate Cancer

HIFU technology will soon be available for prostate cancer patients in the Chicago area through the AUS’s partnership with Vituro Health.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associated Urological Specialists, LLC (“ AUS ”) is adding a new prostate cancer treatment to offer a greater quality of life post-treatment for their patients. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound ( HIFU ) technology will soon be available for prostate cancer patients in the Chicago area through the AUS’s partnership with Vituro Health Associated Urological Specialists is a unified group of urologists and related specialists committed to providing comprehensive urological care to their patients and their families. AUS is dedicated to their collective mission, “To Deliver, The Highest Quality, Most Compassionate State-of-the-Art Urological Care Available Today”. AUS emphasizes bringing together a highly dedicated and skilled set of professionals equipped with the latest state of the art tools and techniques to deliver a full range of urological care. By adding HIFU, AUS is continuing their strive for excellence by utilizing the latest technology to improve the quality of life for their patients.HIFU is a minimally invasive procedure that offers reduced side effects compared to traditional cancer treatments and aims to help maintain quality of life for patients after treatment. These side effects include erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence. Vituro Health arms partner physicians with HIFU technology and other patient-centric services to elevate the standard of care and patient experiences. “Dr. James Sylora and AUS are committed to the latest technologies and treatments which provide their patients with solutions and greater quality of life outcomes,” said Clete Walker, CEO of Vituro Health. “We are excited about the partnership and the future of care for patients in the Chicago area.”Dr. James Sylora and Dr. Mark Lyon will be the primary physicians performing the treatments for Associated Urological Specialists (AUS). Dr. Sylora is board certified by the American Board of Urology and has been treating for over 20 years and the past president of AUS. “Bringing HIFU to our practice through the training and oversight of Dr. Steve Scionti, the leading HIFU physician in the United States, allows us to offer the highest quality service to our patients,” said Dr. Sylora. “Partnering with Vituro Health gives us access to a partner committed to the highest level of peer training and additionally as new technologies are introduced to the market, Vituro is there to assist us in launching new services.”Patients can immediately request consultation though the Vituro Website ( www.viturohealth.com ) or the AUS Website ( www.auspecialists.com/ ).About Vituro HealthVituro Health is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, providing concierge services and new technology in partnership with leading urology physicians throughout the United States who are carefully selected based on their depth of experience, expertise, and dedication to achieving the highest levels of patient outcomes.###For more information about Vituro Health, visit www.viturohealth.com For more information about Associated Urological Specialists, visit https://auspecialists.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.