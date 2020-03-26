THE AFTERS Offer “I Will Fear No More” as a Free Download to Give Hope and Encouragement

Fear No More Album Art The Afters

Dove-Award Winning Band Gives Current Single as a Free Download To Help Encourage Those Struggling with Worry and Anxiety

We hope that when you listen to the lyrics, God’s peace that passes all understanding would just wash over you and remind you that He’s in control.” — Josh Havens

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To give hope in these uncertain times, acclaimed Dove Award-winning band The Afters is offering listeners a free download of their current single “ I Will Fear No More ”. Many people are struggling in the grip of unemployment, self-isolation, and COVID-19, and feel overwhelmed in a constant news-cycle where uncertainty and panic is a headline. “I Will Fear No More” is an invitation to declare victory against these feelings of fear, worry, and anxiety.The “I Will Fear No More” download, along with videos and extra resources, can be found at https://freeccm.com/fearnomore/ Each member of The Afters has individually struggled with anxiety, and the song was initially written in response to this shared struggle. Now, the band prays that the message of “I Will Fear No More” will cover listeners with the promise of God’s peace that passes understanding, and can be sung as an anthem against anxiety.Dan Ostebo, bassist for The Afters, shares, “One thing I know for certain is that God is on the throne, that God is in control, that He’s fought the battles of fear and anxiety that are crippling you at this very moment.”Even before the single was released to radio, “I Will Fear No More” became an anthem for many struggling with anxiety. The song has been streamed over 8.5 million times, has over 8 million combined views of the two official music videos, and is rising on the Billboard Christian radio chart as people find comfort and strength in the message.Many fans have already taken advantage of this free offering, as over 2,000 people have downloaded the track in the first days since it was posted.Josh Havens, lead vocalist, explains, “We hope that when you listen to the lyrics, God’s peace that passes all understanding would just wash over you and remind you that He’s in control.”“I Will Fear No More”Written by Joshua Havens, Jason Ingram, Jordan Mohilowski, Matt Fuqua, Dan OsteboEvery anxious thought that steals my breathIt’s a heavy weight upon my chestAs I lie awake and wonder what the future will holdHelp me to remember that You’re in controlYou’re my courage when I worry in the dead of nightYou’re my strength ‘cause I’m not strong enough to win this fightYou are greater than the battle raging in my mindI will trust you, LordI will fear no more.I will lift my eyesI will lift my caresLay them in Your handsI’ll leave them thereWhen the wind and waves are comingYou shelter meEven though I’m in the storm, the storm is not in meYou’re my courage when I worry in the dead of nightYou’re my strength ‘cause I’m not strong enough to win this fightYou are greater than the battle raging in my mindI will trust you, LordI will fear no more.To receive the free download of the “I Will Fear No More” single, watch the lyric video, the music video, and view a short Story Behind the Song video clip, please see https://freeccm.com/fearnomore/ Follow The Afters:Spotify: http://smarturl.it/TheAftersSpotify Amazon: http://smarturl.it/TheAftersAmazon Facebook: http://www.smarturl.it/TheAftersFacebook Twitter: http://www.smarturl.it/TheAftersTwitter Instagram: http://www.smarturl.it/TheAftersInstagram

"I Will Fear No More" by The Afters



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.