THE AFTERS Offer “I Will Fear No More” as a Free Download to Give Hope and Encouragement
The “I Will Fear No More” download, along with videos and extra resources, can be found at https://freeccm.com/fearnomore/.
Each member of The Afters has individually struggled with anxiety, and the song was initially written in response to this shared struggle. Now, the band prays that the message of “I Will Fear No More” will cover listeners with the promise of God’s peace that passes understanding, and can be sung as an anthem against anxiety.
Dan Ostebo, bassist for The Afters, shares, “One thing I know for certain is that God is on the throne, that God is in control, that He’s fought the battles of fear and anxiety that are crippling you at this very moment.”
Even before the single was released to radio, “I Will Fear No More” became an anthem for many struggling with anxiety. The song has been streamed over 8.5 million times, has over 8 million combined views of the two official music videos, and is rising on the Billboard Christian radio chart as people find comfort and strength in the message.
Many fans have already taken advantage of this free offering, as over 2,000 people have downloaded the track in the first days since it was posted.
Josh Havens, lead vocalist, explains, “We hope that when you listen to the lyrics, God’s peace that passes all understanding would just wash over you and remind you that He’s in control.”
“I Will Fear No More”
Written by Joshua Havens, Jason Ingram, Jordan Mohilowski, Matt Fuqua, Dan Ostebo
Every anxious thought that steals my breath
It’s a heavy weight upon my chest
As I lie awake and wonder what the future will hold
Help me to remember that You’re in control
You’re my courage when I worry in the dead of night
You’re my strength ‘cause I’m not strong enough to win this fight
You are greater than the battle raging in my mind
I will trust you, Lord
I will fear no more.
I will lift my eyes
I will lift my cares
Lay them in Your hands
I’ll leave them there
When the wind and waves are coming
You shelter me
Even though I’m in the storm, the storm is not in me
You’re my courage when I worry in the dead of night
You’re my strength ‘cause I’m not strong enough to win this fight
You are greater than the battle raging in my mind
I will trust you, Lord
I will fear no more.
To receive the free download of the “I Will Fear No More” single, watch the lyric video, the music video, and view a short Story Behind the Song video clip, please see https://freeccm.com/fearnomore/
Follow The Afters:
Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/TheAfters-AppleMusic
Spotify: http://smarturl.it/TheAftersSpotify
Amazon: http://smarturl.it/TheAftersAmazon
Website: http://www.smarturl.it/TheAftersWebsite
Facebook: http://www.smarturl.it/TheAftersFacebook
Twitter: http://www.smarturl.it/TheAftersTwitter
Instagram: http://www.smarturl.it/TheAftersInstagram
"I Will Fear No More" by The Afters
