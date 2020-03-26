World Firsts with New Certifications for Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group

Café de Paris Monte-Carlo Team Members

Green Globe recently certified Café de Paris Monte-Carlo and awarded Gold status to Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently certified two Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group properties. The Café de Paris Monte-Carlo is the first restaurant in the world to receive Green Globe certification and Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo is the first spa globally to receive Green Globe Gold certification.

Les Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo - Green Globe GOLD

A pioneer in sustainable development, Les Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo has been awarded Gold status marking five years of continuous certification. It is the first spa worldwide to receive Gold certification and was the first spa in France to be certified by Green Globe.

The wellbeing establishment was first certified by Green Globe in 2016 receiving a compliance of 82%. Recently, the eco-responsible institute obtained an exceptional score of 86% thanks to new impressive sustainable development initiatives.

"A strong and ongoing commitment to sustainable development is what our teams have been continually implementing in their different activities - treatments, fitness, food and health. This commitment has been rewarded with the Green Globe Gold certification, of which I am very proud”, explains Christine Zoliec, Managing Director of Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo.

Over the past five years staff members and management at the Spa have worked hard to mobilize and encourage all employees to support its sustainability vision. In 2014, the Spa established their Thermes Marins Green Team, a dedicated team which organizes and monitors their environmental approach. Last year in June, a Beach Cleaning Day was organised at Larvotto Beach in Monaco. Volunteer staff members collected three kilograms of waste, which is a sizable amount given that the collected waste was comprised of many tiny, light items including cigarette butts, plastic bottle caps and plastic bottles left on the rocks.

All the teams are actively involved in treating guests respectfully. The spa is constantly orientating itself toward creating healthier cuisine through making optimum use of local products purchased from the market. The spa also has a thriving rooftop vegetable garden filled with aromatic herbs which chefs peruse daily for menus.

To minimize use of plastic products as much as possible, Les Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo reviewed its policies and chosen to use more eco-responsible suppliers as well as eco-certified products for beauty services and treatments.

Café de Paris Monte-Carlo - FIRST Green Globe Certification

Café de Paris Monte-Carlo, the mythical brasserie on Place du Casino, is the first restaurant globally to receive Green Globe Certification.

“This Green Globe certification is the result of the hard work by all of the teams at Café de Paris Monte-Carlo and with it we become the first restaurant to be Green Globe certified,” said Stefano Brancato, Managing Director of Café de Paris Monte-Carlo.

A strong sustainability approach is shared at the restaurant amongst staff and clients by raising customers’ awareness of green issues and encouraging community action through initiatives such as the donation of food to the associations Les Anges Gardiens and La Soupe de Nuit. In addition, the restaurant planned a charitable event for Téléthon, an organisation that funds research projects on genetic diseases. The restaurant organised collection points for unwanted items or gift vouchers that were then donated to Téléthon.

The restaurant’s sustainable commitment extends all the way through to its kitchens, which joined the Mr.Goodfish programme in November 2019, thus respecting the responsible consumption of seafood on its premises.

About Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group

These new Green Globe certifications are part of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group’s proactive approach to work in favour of responsible luxury. The Group’s Green Teams set in each establishment have carried out this approach since 2013. Les Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo joins the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort and the Monte-Carlo Beach, both certified Green Globe Gold since September 2018. Café de Paris Monte-Carlo joins Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo and Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo who have been certified by Green Globe since April 2019.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com

Contact

Apolline Dauvignac

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

FRANCE

P: +377 98 06 61867

E: a.dauvignac@sbm.mc

W:MONTECARLOSBM.COM



