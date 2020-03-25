Lionsgate Brings This Hope-Filled Movie from Theaters Directly into Homes on March 27

I Still Believe

Watch I Still Believe With Your Family Friday

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The powerful true story of faith, hope, and love comes home when I Still Believe becomes available in households everywhere through Premium On Demand March 27 from Lionsgate. The film will be available to rent through On Demand platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and cable providers starting Friday.

Experience the inspiring true story of music megastar Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love and loss that proves there is always hope in the midst of tragedy. Filmmakers Jon and Andrew Erwin (I Can Only Imagine) are “heartbroken” they can’t share the film on the big screen the way they intended, but they’re “proud to have the opportunity to share online a movie whose inspiring message of love, hope, and faith is perfect for these uncertain times.” I Still Believe stars and features music performed by KJ Apa, alongside actors Britt Roberston, Melissa Roxburgh, Nathan Dean, with five-time GRAMMY Award® winner Shania Twain, and Oscar® nominee Gary Sinise (1994, Best Supporting Actor, Forrest Gump).

This Premium On Demand release follows a shortened theatrical window that began on March 13 garnering a 98% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes* earning $9.1M on its opening weekend.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

From the creators of I Can Only Imagine comes the uplifting true-life story of Christian music megastar Jeremy Camp. This inspiring tale follows Jeremy’s search for his artistic voice, leading him to his wildest professional dreams, as well as the love of his life. But Jeremy’s hope and faith are put to the test when tragedy strikes. I Still Believe is an incredible story of musical stardom, the heights of love, the depths of loss, and the healing power of the human spirit. Starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, and Gary Sinise.

CAST

KJ Apa: TV’s “Riverdale,” The Hate U Give, A Dog’s Purpose

Britt Robertson: Tomorrowland, The Space Between Us, A Dog’s Purpose

Melissa Roxburgh: Star Trek Beyond, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, TV’s “Supernatural”

Nathan Dean: TV’s “The Originals,” “General Hospital,” The Roommate

with Shania Twain: Trading Paint, TV’s “Broad City”

and Gary Sinise: Forrest Gump, TV’s “Criminal Minds,” “CSI,” Apollo 13

I Still Believe Trailer



