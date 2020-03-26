ZE PowerGroup Inc. Ranked #1 in 2020 EnergyRisk Software Rankings for Data Management

Data. We Get It. ZE Ranked 1 in EnergyRisk 2020 Software Rankings for Data Management

For the Second Year in a Row, ZE Receives Top Vote in All Categories

The win is a testament to the continued efforts by our great team; driven to deliver world-class innovative solutions consistently.” — Dr. Zak El-Ramly, CEO of ZE

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is pleased to announce that once again, they have been voted as the winners for the number one spot for 2020 EnergyRisk Software Ranking in the Data Management Category, in all categories. As a global leader specializing in data management, integration and analytics solutions for the energy, commodities and financial markets, ZE PowerGroup has established a proven track record.ZE, through its ZEMA ™ platform, consistently delivered world-class solutions for data management and automation. Due to this, for the second year in a row, ZE has once again placed number one in the category of “Data Management Firms.” It has also ranked first in the following categories (in alphabetical order):1. Best Analytics Tools (charting, dashboards, etc.)2. Best at Integrating with Other Systems and Platforms3. Best Customer Service4. Best Pricing and Curves5. Data Management Firms6. Ease of Using System7. Preferred Data Management System8. Widest Supply of DataDr. Zak El-Ramly, the CEO of ZE PowerGroup, stated: “We are proud to be recognized as the number one in all categories in Data Management solutions and services, for the Energy and Commodities industry sectors, second year in a row. We have a long history of being highly ranked, but it is really energizing to win all 8 categories in two consecutive years at a time of heightened competition. The win is a testament to the continued efforts by our great team; driven to deliver world-class innovative solutions consistently. ZE is dedicated to servicing our customers and partners with the best data solutions period."He further added, “We are here to maximize the value and return on investment for ZE clients. We do this by continually striving to progress, innovate, and expand our ZEMA technology and services to deliver results for our clients, wherever they operate globally and whichever commodity or industry.”The Energy Risk Software Rankings, which have been running for 15 years, provides an insight into the technology choices being made by energy firms and traders.What is even more impressive is the fact that the results for the rankings hinge on a strict voting system from peers. To ensure fairness, respondents to the Software Rankings survey are asked to vote for the vendor they prefer for the following categories:• Data management firm• Data provider• Technology advisor and more.Given such stringent methods, it is extremely gratifying to see that ZE PowerGroup keeps receiving the vote of confidence and recognition from the industry at large year after year.About ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE)Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration, and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.



