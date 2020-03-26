Lucyd Files Patent on Voice Control App for Smartglasses

Loud 2020. Looks just like shades, but capable of so much more.

Lucyd has filed a new patent for the Vyrb mobile app, which enables users to enhance their preferred voice assistant with new functionality.

Users will be able to program and activate a world of smartphone actions, including social media posting, in just moments with Vyrb's flexible and intuitive user experience.” — Harrison Gross, CEO of Lucyd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucyd, the developer of smartglasses and a global eShop for advanced eyewear, announces today that it has filed a new patent to greatly expand voice accessibility of mobile devices. The patent covers features of the upcoming Vyrb™ mobile app, which introduces several novel methods for the user to control their mobile device with their voice. The app will improve the utility of Lucyd Bluetooth glasses, while also being useful with a smartphone alone.

The main functions of the app as covered in the patent increase the flexibility and functionality of device-native voice assistants such as Siri®. Additionally, the patent covers several software features for making existing social media platforms and messaging services more voice-accessible.

With the number of pedestrian fatalities due to smartphones increasing¹, new studies showing a positive correlation between reduced screen time and happiness², and the precipitous rise in voice assistant use³, the Vyrb app has the potential to have a truly beneficial impact on smartphone users, by allowing them to do more with their voice than ever before. Furthermore, the app can greatly improve accessibility for users with visual or manual difficulties, because it opens the door to an unlimited number of voice-activated smartphone functions.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Lucyd, said "We are thrilled to announce our development of Vyrb, an app that can truly improve the way we access and share information. The voice is the most natural medium we have to interface with others and our devices, and we believe Vyrb will be a real improvement to voice assistants, adding tremendous value to the billions of them already in use. Users will be able activate a world of smartphone actions with their voice, including social media posting, with Vyrb's intuitive user experience."

Lucyd rests in the middle of the growing online eyewear, "hearables" (wireless listening devices) and voice assistant markets, and is aiming to bring innovative solutions to all three. The Vyrb beta is targeted for a December 2020 release. Lucyd's current model of Bluetooth eyewear, Loud 2020, is available now on the Lucyd eShop with over 20 custom lens options.

About Lucyd

Lucyd operates an innovative global eShop and develops advanced eyewear to enhance the visual experience. Lucyd's mission is to upgrade the world's eyewear. To learn more, please visit Lucyd.co.

Forward-looking Statement

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest, and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Lucyd that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project," or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Lucyd’s management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Lucyd may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Lucyd neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

