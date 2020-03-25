Free Deltek/GovWinIQ Bid/RFI Daily Leads for iCERT Members

Trade association offers Free Deltek/GovWinIQ Bid/RFI Daily Leads, specific to your business, at no extra charge, to members.

NEWARK, DE, USA, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Kim Robert Scovill, Executive DirectorEmail: executivedirector@theindusrycouncil.orgFREE Deltek/GovWinIQ Bid/RFI Daily Leads for iCERT MembersMarch 25, 2019 – The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT), the leading trade association for providers of public safety, communications, software, and emergency response technologies, announced a new first-of-its-kind FREE to members service; Bid/RFP business leads delivered daily."As far as we can tell, this has never been done before by a trade association," explained Kim Robert Scovill, iCERT's Executive Director, "It demonstrates our commitment to our Members during these difficult times, and an incredibly tangible benefit of iCERT membership. We want our members to be successful, and daily delivery of new potential business leads seems like a good way to do it. We're very grateful to Deltek for participating in this historic arrangement by building this unique service."Here’s how the program works. Deltek has a nationally recognized comprehensive expert government business development / business intelligence service, GovWinIQ, that operates across all local, state, and federal markets. Deltek's GovWinIQ professional prospecting teams use their extensive network of contacts and sources to compile daily leads for all government business categories. iCERT leverages this data with business identifiers supplied by participating iCERT Members. These industry tags are updated periodically to keep pace with customers' changing needs. The Bids/RFPs that match are compiled for daily delivery. The comprehensive packet includes a listing of the opportunity, links to foundation documents, key contact, and other pertinent information. "The goal is to delivery actionable information that a Member can use immediately," noted Mr. Scovill, "Imagine the potential this has for small, medium, and even large iCERT Member organizations - and for NO extra membership dues. This service can essentially make membership free for many providers,” he noted.The goals of this program include to:1. help members sell new products and services, be successful, and grow,2. allow members to pursue new / varied sales and business opportunities they may never have discovered through internal marketing,3. identify relevant federal, state, and local agencies and build relationships,4. keep a pulse on market activity and competitors,5. capture and develop market / product metrics, databases, and market intelligence,6. make new contacts and build relationships for future business, and7. develop new markets.Terms and conditions apply to the service. Details at: https:// www.theindustrycouncil.org /joinnow-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Industry Council for Emergency Response TechnologiesThe Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (“iCERT”) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the fields of public safety, critical communications, and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, software, analytics, and response ecosystem. iCERT members understand that business leaders’ expertise can assist public policymakers and agency professionals as they address complex choices regarding advanced communications technology alternatives.“Each iCERT Member offers unique technology capabilities to advance public safety,” explained Kim Robert Scovill, the Industry Council’s Executive Director. “Establishing, maintaining, and growing relationships among key technology company leaders—the members of iCERT—is an important element of iCERT’s vision, as is educating public safety to be better informed technology consumers, especially for cutting edge technologies. We help to make public safety work better by introducing the newest technologies and software to the public safety sector for first responders and the public,” he added. Find out more at www.theindustrycouncil.org Deltek’s Business Development solutions are built to help you find and win government contracts. As the leader in federal, state and local market intelligence, we’ve got you covered at every stage of the process. You’ll have the ability to personalize your search to identify and qualify relevant projects, with results delivered directly to your inbox. And as you develop your proposal, you can share it with a single click into your CRM for easy collaboration and client management. Start fueling your government contract growth today. More at: https://www.deltek.com/en/products/business-development



