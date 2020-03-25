Sheltering in Place

Midentury Modern with Color Zero Gravity Room Seating with PhysicalMind Products

A Chelsea NY Apartment Redefines Luxury

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Manhattan, in the famed Chelsea Mercantile Building, an apartment has been designed to encourage physical and mental balance. The components and over-all design aesthetic of this New York City interior are not about down-sizing but more about enhancing every aspect of one’s life. If you must stay at home, your interior should integrate the objects that bring you joy as well as those that alleviate stress and energize the body.The owner of this apartment, Joan Breibart, was the driving force for what became the Pilates boom worldwide. At 78, she looks 20 years younger. She has created many innovative and patented Pilates products which have been incorporated into the space. The apartment is designed for movement, furniture is placed for easy flow and the shelving, storage and table heights are carefully designed to maximize biomechanics.All the details, from uber-modern enormous fans to gigantic southern-facing windows, which are insulated to prevent heat expense, make a revitalizing and sophisticated environment. There is a zero-gravity room with an original Svago chair as well as an adjustable bedframe for comfortable reading and TV viewing. All PhysicalMind products are placed so that they are easily usable; SmartSeat™, Lean™, the MINIS™, Tye4and ParasetterThe interior is decidedly minimal and mid-century but full of color. There is a bold, multi-hued Paul Smith rug, a Saarinen womb chair and marble table. Other products include Knoll modular furniture, a Varier desk stool, a USM desk and file cabinet- referred to as the internet café as they replace the standard kitchen island- as well as Tolomeo Mega Lamps and an Eames hanging rack.Breibart has created an urban environment that is the exact opposite of layered luxury, no chintz here! As Coco Chanel said, "Luxury must be comfortable, otherwise it is not luxury."



