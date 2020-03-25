Lockdown discount for data center training from home

Make the most of working from home with on-line data center training

This is a great opportunity for all those data center professionals now working from home to catch up with their training and professional credentials” — Barry Elliott, Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitoline is pleased to announce a helping hand to all those data center professionals now working from home. From today, and for the next 21 days, Capitoline is offering a massive 50% discount off the entire range of data center on-line training packages.

In an unrivalled package of industry-approved on-line training courses students can learn at their own pace from a wide range of data center engineering and management programs.

The discounted price includes the full on-line training package with an on-line exam and downloadable certificate and our unique ’ask the instructor’ facility allows your questions to be posed directly to our team of in-house data center experts and engineers.

The Capitoline range includes an introductory Data Centre Primer course and our in-depth Data Centre Design course. Along with our industry-first Data Centre Operational Management course professionals can now also pick from our range of specialist courses ranging from Data Centre Fire Protection to Data Centre Cleaning.

All of our courses are independent of any manufacturer and based on international standards such as EN 50600 and TIA942.

Take a look at www.capitolinetraining.com



