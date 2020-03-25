Axle AI appears on Meet the Drapers

Axle AI cofounders Sam Bogoch and Patrice Gouttebel present for Tim Draper and the Meet the Drapers panelists Axle AI logo and hard drives Axle AI cofounders pitch on Meet the Drapers

Episode in 3rd season of show highlights software company's ability to offer remote video search for media teams

Meet the Drapers was a fantastic opportunity for us to get the word out about axle ai's software, which lets media teams remotely manage their video content, with AI-driven tagging and searching.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- axle ai, a Boston software company and leader in affordable tools for helping media teams work remotely, had an appearance on Meet the Drapers, a show hosted by veteran venture capitalist Tim Draper. The show's episode, in Meet the Drapers' 3rd season, is now viewable online at http://www.tinyrul.com/axledraper. In the episode, axle ai's cofounders Sam Bogoch (CEO) and Patrice Gouttebel (VP of Product Management) highlight the company's current business, products, team and customers.

axle ai is open for investment on a leading equity crowdfunding platform, Republic ( www.republic.co/axle-ai ) and its software is available for purchase worldwide.

About axle ai:

axle ai (http://www.axle.ai) is the recognized leader in developing radically simple video search software. It solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install and afford. axle’s radically simple software uniquely addresses a rapidly growing need and has caught on among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. At its introduction, axle’s software was recognized with the IBC 2012 Best of Show award and at NAB 2013 with the prestigious DV Magazine Black Diamond and Post Picks awards. axle ai’s recently introduced ascribe.ai provides affordable transcription of video and audio content at breakthrough pricing of under $2/hour, and its connectr™ software offers a powerful tool for scripting media workflows, driven by a graphical front end with connect-the-blocks visualization. axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH accelerator (also a customer) and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.axle.ai and http://republic.co/axle-ai

About Meet The Drapers:

Meet The Drapers is a groundbreaking reality show in Silicon Valley where the viewers get to decide the next big idea in tech. The legendary Draper family meets the world's hottest new entrepreneurs, on the hunt for the next billion dollar idea. Here is how it works: We scour the world for the best entrepreneurs and select the top 27. These selected founders get up close and personal with three generations of the Draper's and celebrity guest judges to fight for a spot in the grand finale. Here is the twist. The viewers get to invest in these companies and be part of the next groundbreaking companies from Silicon Valley. More at https://www.meetthedrapers.com.

About Republic:

Republic operates a family of businesses, including an investment platform that provides retail investors around the world with compliant access to curated startups and blockchain projects. Founded in 2016, Republic operates under U.S. equity crowdfunding regulations and is under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. For additional information, please visit www.republic.co, @joinrepublic and www.facebook.com/joinrepublic

