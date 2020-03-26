Condo Manager Response to COVID-19

Condo Manager Logo - HOA Management Software, HOA Accounting Software

Condo Manager is able to assist clients in move to remote environments.

If you are interested in moving to Condo Manager LIVE, we are offering special pricing to make remote Community & HOA Management even more accessible. ” — David Miller

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Response to COVID-19

Due to the widespread distribution of the novel coronavirus / COVID-19, Condo Manager understands that many businesses have moved their staff to a remote environment or might be considering the change.

They have been receiving a large number of requests from customers about moving to the cloud based service. If you are interested in moving to Condo Manager LIVE, they are offering special pricing during this time.

For a limited time, make the switch to Condo Manager LIVE with no upfront fees. In addition, they'll be reducing the standard two year agreement to 6 months, as well as, offering a reduced rate per user per month for existing clients.

If you would like to sign up or have questions, please contact Condo Manager today.

About Condo Manager

Founded in 1990, Condo Manager is developed specifically for the community association industry. Condo Manager helps management companies and self-managed homeowner associations by providing custom HOA management software that includes HOA accounting and financial reporting, budgeting, collections, covenant and rule enforcement, maintenance management, homeowner portals, and more. For more information, please visit www.condomanagerusa.com or call (800) 626-1267.



