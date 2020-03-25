Hire Day Orlando Virtual Job Fair is March 27-April 3 for Central Florida to Help Identify Job Openings During COVID-19

Jobs in Orlando Florida

Hire Day Orlando Virtual Job Fair will feature employers who have current job openings in the Orlando MSA during the COVID-19 crisis.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hire Day Orlando Virtual Job Fair begins on March 27 and continues until April 3, 2020. Hosted at OrlandoJobs.com, this job fair will feature employers who have current job openings in the Orlando MSA during the COVID-19 crisis.

“When Disney World and Universal Orlando reopens, so does Central Florida and the rest of the world,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “In the meantime, many in Central Florida need to work, and thankfully, we have found employers looking to hire.”

The goal of the virtual job fair is to give job seekers easy access to search for and apply to jobs in over ten different sectors. Employers include Orlando Health, HCA Healthcare, Publix, Amazon, Spectrum, Charter Schools USA, Valet Living, and many more. “Healthcare is obviously hiring, but it is not just nurses and doctors; they have jobs in food service, janitorial, transportation, human resources, and more,” Lear said.

This virtual event will also feature COVID-19 resources for job seekers that are available in Central Florida. Our community partners all have tremendous resources to not only assist you in a job search but to help navigate this crisis in so many ways. Community partners can provide free training (much online), financial assistance, food assistance, veteran resources, and so much more. We will also dedicate a resource page of links that can help you navigate all the resources (current and future) that will help provide financial assistance as well as COVID-19 job seeker advice.

“We do know one thing, and that is COVID-19 will pass, and employers will hire again. No one knows when or how, but while many employers are putting positions on hold, some are actually using this time to build their talent pipelines. For job seekers, my best advice is to stay active and submit accurate, complete applications to jobs you find (that match your skills) even if the company is not currently hiring”.

All information about this virtual hiring job fair, including employers, community partners, and COVID-19 job seeker assistance links, can be found at www.OrlandoJobs.com. If you’re an employer with current job openings and want to be included, please reach out. OrlandoJobs.com is committed to helping job seekers and employers connect during this unprecedented worldwide event. # # #

OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM, and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.



