Cedar Management Group Aims to Protects Clients During COVID-19

Cedar Management Group puts protective contact measures in place for clients and staff during COVID-19 crisis.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To our extended Cedar family,

We know you have probably been inundated with so many emails about changes due to the COVID-19 virus. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the way our communities have come together to help keep services available for those in need. These are truly unfamiliar times and we’re learning right alongside you as we navigate COVID-19 together. We have for years and will continue to always do what’s best for our clients, staff, and vendor partners. Our priority is to continue providing all of our services in a timely manner with accuracy and excellence. We are closely monitoring the ever changing suggestions and regulations from the CDC and both Federal and State governments to ensure that we continue providing necessary services while keeping our clients and staff’s health as our top priority.

Office Guests

In order to protect our clients and staff, our offices will be closed to walk-in guests beginning Monday, March 23rd. Office visitors will be accommodated by appointment only and appointments may be requested by emailing appt@mycmg.com. Homeowners looking to hand-deliver items to our Charlotte offices (9500 Statesville Road and 205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Suite 450) are encouraged to use the drop boxes located in front of each office location.

What is the best way to get contact us with concerns?

Like many family friendly businesses, we have a number of staff that have children who cannot go to school or find other appropriate day care, and thus we have staff that are working remotely from home. While we are fortunate to have the resources, equipment and dedicated staff willing and able to work remotely, we must take into consideration the obligations and responsibilities that come along with taking care of children and possibly parents while doing so. Therefore, we have re-allocated staff for more online assistance, and we encourage our clients to reach out to us these using online methods as much as possible. Along with that, we ask for patience as we will be prioritizing emergency/urgent matters that affect health, safety and infrastructure over less time sensitive matters over the coming weeks. Please use one of the following contact methods as much as possible.

Web Portal: web.mycmg.com

You can always go on your web portal to check your current balance, look at any ARCs you have in process, see any of your governing documents. Check your last statement for your username and password or email password@mycmg.com with your community and address and we can send it to you. You can learn more about the webportal at www.mycmg.com/portal

Our website: www.mycmg.com provides users the ability to accomplish and or view the below:

- Make an online payment

- Post a general inquiry

- Post an account inquiry and view statements of account

- ARC request submission and follow up

- Make changes to address or other contact information

- Contact your board of directors

- Document requests and the ability to download many existing documents

- Maintenance issue reporting and follow up

- Violation reporting

- Closing statement requests

- Pool requests

- Email address submissions



Email: help@mycmg.com

Live Chat: Also on our website’s home page is the option to chat one of our Community Support Representatives in real time. Simply visit www.mycmg.com to find the live chat option.

About Cedar Management Group

Today, Cedar provides association management services to over 800 homeowner associations and condominium associations throughout North and South Carolina, representing over 150,000 homes. These services include HOA accounting and financial management, vendor management, onsite management, legal assistance, reserve planning, and various value-added services to communities of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.mycmg.com or call (877) 252-3327.



