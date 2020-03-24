Peregrine Energy Partners Acquire Royalty in Fayette County, PA

Peregrine Continues to Provide Solutions for Local Royalty Owners

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peregrine Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Fayette County, Pennsylvania from an undisclosed seller.While many mineral buying companies around the U.S. have paused buying activity in light of the recent market turmoil, Peregrine continues to be a solution for royalty owners looking for quick and simple divestment options.“In what has suddenly become a challenging time across the world, including for folks in the oil and gas sector, we are pleased to provide liquidity options for both landowners and industry professionals,” said C.J. Tibbs, co-Founder of Peregrine. Mr. Tibbs added that “many of our clients are surprised to learn not only the cash value of selling part or all of their interests, but also how quickly the team at Peregrine can work with them to provide financial relief, especially in these trying times.”Peregrine has been particularly active in the northeast basin known as the Marcellus Shale for the past decade as they remain bullish on production from the region. The company focuses exclusively on producing oil and gas royalties and works directly with mineral owners as well and land professionals and industry contacts in the area to source royalty properties.“There are a number of different ways to go about divesting your royalties,” Josh Prier, Managing Director of Peregrine, commented. “What sets Peregrine apart is our ability to evaluate and close quicker than most.” said Prier. “Peregrine prides itself in being able to alleviate financial pain points for royalty owners by providing them an upfront check, often equivalent to 4-5 years’ worth of their royalty income.”Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 16 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres.With its corporate headquarters in Dallas and an acquisition office in Denver, Peregrine provides value and optionality to royalty owners looking to maximize the value of their minerals.To learn more or to obtain a valuation of your minerals, contact Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.