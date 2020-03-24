Notarize and Mace Innovations Announce eClosing Integration for Encompass Lenders Nationwide

Mace Innovations

Partnership enables Mace customers to offer their borrowers a seamless eClosing solution via Notarize’s award-winning closing automation platform.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPDATE: The below release was originally drafted with the intention of allowing lenders to begin testing in 60 days. In response to COVID-19 and the massive influx of requests we are dedicating all resources to this integration. While in the last stages of finalization, if you are interested in testing now, please contact sales@maceinnovations.com Notarize , the first company to power an entirely online mortgage closing process, today announces a new, out-of-the-box integration with Mace Innovations to enable joint Encompass customers to offer every borrower a digital closing, from hybrids nationally to full remote online closings in as many as 38 states.The Notarize integration with Mace Innovations allows lenders to digitize their operations and reimagine the way they serve borrowers. Out of the box, the integration supports Hybrid and Fully Online Closings, as well as redraws and other transaction changes. Lenders can leverage Notarize’s Closing Automation platform to determine which loans should close as Hybrids vs. full remote online closings, without ever having to worry about loan eligibility again."We are excited about this partnership because it's the eClosing provider we wanted to work with,” said Chris Mace, founder of Mace Innovations. “Not many companies in the FinTech space possess the technology capabilities to provide the type of integration we want to provide. Our vision and innovative ideology is very closely aligned. We want to enable every lender, no matter the size, to have easy access to remote online notarization and online closings. Partnering with Notarize and utilizing both our APIs and webhooks, we will deliver on that vision, and fast! Mace Innovations is leading a charge towards the digital mortgage and the digital closing is the final piece."Since completing the first online closing in the country, Notarize has helped people buy and sell more than $10 billion of real estate entirely online. Mace serves the nation’s leading lenders who will now be able to leverage digital closings out of the box, powered by Notarize.“Across years of legislative, regulatory, and product innovation, we’re proud to have made digital real estate closings a reality,” said Pat Kinsel, Founder and CEO of Notarize. “We’re now doing everything we can to make it as easy as possible for lenders to leverage our platform to transform how they work and to better serve their borrowers. Mace Innovations has been a leader in this regard, making it seamless for lenders to leverage technology out of the box. I’m extremely excited about what we’ll be able to deliver together.”For more information, visit maceinnovations.com/notarize-integration and notarize.com/mortgageAbout NotarizeNotarize is the first platform to empower thousands of people each day to sign and notarize documents online. From adopting a child to buying a home, Notarize builds trusted products and services that support life's most important moments. As the first company in the country to enable fully online real estate closings, Notarize is used by more than 2,000 title agents, the fastest-growing national lenders, and has helped people buy and sell more than $10 billion in real estate—entirely online.For more information on our mission, visit notarize.com.About Mace InnovationsSince 2014, Mace Innovations has worked with the nation’s top lenders to solve some of the mortgage industry’s most challenging issues. Whether it’s saving companies countless hours and thousands of dollars, or thinking outside of the box to develop revolutionary solutions, Mace Innovations has been a reliable go-to software provider for digital mortgage needs.To learn more, visit maceinnovations.com



