Ellie Mae Establishes Partnership with Mace Innovations to Integrate Suite of Automation Tools with Encompass

Mace Innovations

Ellie Mae customers now able to leverage Mace Innovations’ tools and services to enhance Encompass experience.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salt Lake City, Utah – Ellie Mae® , the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, today announced its partnering with Mace Innovations to connect Mace’s suite of automation tools to Encompassby Ellie Mae. This partnership allows lenders to leverage Mace Innovation's technology to optimize their deployment of Encompass and drive quality and efficiency in the loan origination process.Mace Innovations’ suite of automation products enables mortgage lenders to streamline time consuming functions like data input and document delivery, freeing up employees to get more done. The firm’s objective is to save lenders money by introducing automation tools and seamless integration between critical systems, such as point of sale (POS) platforms and loan origination systems (LOS).“Technology plays a major role in today’s lending environment, and the more lenders can do to refocus critical man hours away from tedious task and onto more impactful, high-level assignments, the more efficient their operations will be, which ultimately drives down costs and increases profitability,” said Mace Innovations Founder and CEO Chris Mace. “Given how well our company goals align with Ellie Mae, we are especially delighted to partner with them to connect our suite of automation tools with Encompass and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”Ellie Mae is a leading provider of innovative on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Ellie Mae empowers lenders and investors to engage homebuyers and efficiently originate, close, sell and purchase loans that maximize ROI across their business all from a single system of record. The platform delivers a true digital mortgage experience across the entire mortgage workflow for every channel, every loan transaction and every customer type.About Mace Innovations:Mace Innovations is changing the landscape of the mortgage industry by helping lenders to work smarter, not harder since 2014. Mace Innovations automation tools work directly and efficiently with Encompass to allow lenders to automate tasks and improve workflow. To learn more, visit https://maceinnovations.com



