Mad Mortgage Releases First Episode Featuring Jonathan Corr, CEO of Ellie Mae.

Mad Mortgage

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mad Mortgage , a show for those passionate about the mortgage industry, officially launches with Episode 1 featuring Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. Mad Mortgage is hosted by Mace, CEO and Founder of Mace Innovations , as he interviews Jonathan to discuss how Covid-19 affected Experience 2020, the new URLA, Ellie Mae strategy, and mortgage technology innovation.Mad Mortgage will continue to release new episodes featuring interviews with mortgage industry leaders, in-depth discussions, and provide the latest strategies to help lenders stay cutting edge in the rapidly changing digital mortgage space. The show’s topics cover the entire loan process, from origination to post-closing, compliance, secondary, and technology.Watch Mad Mortgage on YouTube or stream audio from popular podcast sources. Visit http://madmortgage.tv/ to find out more.



