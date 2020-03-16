Mad Mortgage Releases First Episode Featuring Jonathan Corr, CEO of Ellie Mae.
Mad Mortgage will continue to release new episodes featuring interviews with mortgage industry leaders, in-depth discussions, and provide the latest strategies to help lenders stay cutting edge in the rapidly changing digital mortgage space. The show’s topics cover the entire loan process, from origination to post-closing, compliance, secondary, and technology.
Watch Mad Mortgage on YouTube or stream audio from popular podcast sources. Visit http://madmortgage.tv/ to find out more.
