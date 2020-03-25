User Experience Experts at KDG Help Businesses Design Custom Mobile Applications

KDG offers mobile app development and UI/UX design.

KDG’s user experience experts help businesses pinpoint their users, identify their needs, and disrupt marketplaces.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG’s UI/UX design experts are helping mobile applications find success. KDG in Allentown features a team of award-winning mobile application developers and user experience experts who have helped businesses in real estate, manufacturing, defense, higher ed, and beyond develop mobile applications that connect every facet of their business.

“All applications are compatible with the latest Apple and Android devices and software,” says Matt Harwick, AVP of Design at KDG. “Our goal is to ensure that users have a seamless experience regardless of the device or operating system they use.”

Mobile applications begin with detailed user research. Because Americans spend up to three hours per day on their phone, they have become experts at identifying what features and functionality mobile apps should have. KDG takes the time to get to know users and understand their expectations.

KDG’s UI/UX designers and developers also build apps to be scalable and maintainable.

“Because new technology is always being released, an app can become outdated in a matter of months,” adds Harwick. “We build flexible code and test regularly to ensure your app continues to meet user’s needs, even if their technology changes.”

To learn more about mobile app development and UI/UX design from KDG, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/services/mobile-app-development/.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.



Welcome to KDG



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.