Akki's Cupcakery & Tea Introduces Gift Cards for Online Purchase & Delivery - Cupcakery in San Antonio

Gift Card from Akki's Cupcakery and Tea Akeila Tejwani Black Forest Cake

Akki's Cupcakery & Tea Offers Regular, Vegan, Gluten-Free and KETO Cupcakes and Cakes in San Antonio. 50% of Profits are shared with Kids' Charities in SA

Help Support Small Business like ours to support Kids Charities in San Antonio” — Akeila Tejwani

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akki's Cupcakery and Tea is a small business out of San Antonio, Texas has started offering Gift Cards to everyone. "We want to support the families during the hard times and give them an opportunity to order Cakes, Cupcakes, and Tea for their loved ones as most of the retail stores are closed," says Akeila Tejwani, Chief Baker."We are trying to get people used to the fact that they can purchase Cakes and Cupcakes online. If Elon Musk can sell cars online then why can't I sell Cupcakes" says Akeila.Akki's Cupcakery and Tea offers FREE Pickup, Doordash Delivery Or Regular Delivery for their products. 50% of profits are shared with Kids charities in San Antonio, Texas.ABOUT AKKI's CUPCAKERY & TEA Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Sophomore student at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas and Working with Kids!I came up with this idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the proceeds to kids charities in San Antonio.EVERYTHING IS MADE FRESH TO ORDER! We do not make dozens of cupcakes every day so whatever you order is made fresh ONLY FOR YOU!I wanted to come up with healthy and vegan options for kids to enjoy the baking savories. Lots of kids are not able to enjoy all the baked food due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for the overall health and fitness.This way it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfill my desire to be a health-conscious baker. Join me in this fun-filled journey for you and your kids that will help them enjoy the cupcakes and become a Healthier Happier YOU!!DONATE TO CHARITIES: https://akkiscupcakery.com/asp-products/donate-to-kids-charities/ BUY GIFT CARDS: https://akkiscupcakery.com/buy-gift-cards/ SUPPORT OUR CUPCAKERY: https://akkiscupcakery.com/asp-products/donate-to-akkis-cupcakery-tea/ Media Contact For Interviews:Akeila TejwaniAkki's Cupcakery & Teaakki@akkiscupcakery.com

