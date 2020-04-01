Cedar Management Group Publishes Web Portal Video for Homeowners

Cedar Management Group Logo

Cedar Management Group, an Accredited Association Management Company, publishes a Web Portal Video explaining the different features for homeowners.

Homeowners have 24/7 access to online features and functions.” — Cedar Management Group

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar’s Homeowner Web Portal

Cedar offers the latest Community Portal Access to all of our Communities! Homeowners have 24/7 access to online features and functions. They can:

- Update their Contact Information

- Check on the Status of Maintenance Requests

- Check on the Status of ARC Requests

- View Governing Documents

- Pay Online

- and more!

Board Members also have special access, where, in addition to the access they have as a homeowner. They can aslo:

View Status of Covenant Enforcement Issues

View Real Time Financial Statements AR, AP,

Balance Sheet and Income Statements

and more!

The Video

In an effort to assist homeowners in their understanding of the functionality of their homeowner web portal, Cedar has published an instructional video! The video can be viewed at www.mycmg.com/portal

About Cedar Management Group

Cedar Management Group, AAMC is a property management company that provides professional homeowner association management services. Cedar is an Accredited Association Management Company based in Charlotte, NC and provides HOA management services to community associations in North Carolina and South Carolina. Cedar Management Group exclusively focuses on the management of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums as well as commercial associations. For more information, please visit www.mycmg.com or call (877) 252-3327.



