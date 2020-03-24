Next Day Teleworker Solution To Get Your Workers Back to Business Under This New Normal

Get Your Team back to Work. Working Remotely!

Get Your Team Back to Work! Work Remotely With Carolina Digital Phone's Cloud-based Telephone Service.

Helping small businesses stay in business will help the American economy grow stronger. But Local! Stat Local. Spend your dollars with local businesses that help your economy.” — Nicky Smith, CEO/Founder, Carolina DIgital Phone Inc

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has announced a State of Emergency for North Carolina due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it has resulted in schools closing across the state! To help you through this period, we have introduced the perfect solution for remote workers: our Next Day Telework Solution. Read on to discover more about the current situation, as well as the benefits that our Next Day Telework Solution provides.

Dealing with the current business crisis due to the COVID-19 outbreak

There is no denying that we are all facing testing times at the moment because of the COVID-19 outbreak. A lot of business owners are worried that they are going to have to close down indefinitely because of the impact of this period of economic uncertainty. However, the best thing that you can do right now is look for solutions that will keep your business up and running. The best place to start is by figuring out how your workforce can operate without needing to come into the office.

Technology has advanced considerably, which means that people are now able to work from the comfort of their own home. This is so long as they have the right equipment and technology, which is exactly what we are going to be able to provide you with at Next Day Telework Solution.

Not only will this help you now, but in the future as well. After all, there are a lot of benefits associated with allowing employees to work remotely, whether this is on a permanent basis or now and again.

Of course, the most obvious benefit is enhanced employee retention. One of the biggest headaches for small companies is losing their best talent. Small businesses are not always able to compete with larger enterprises when it comes to benefits and salaries, and because of this, it is critical to make the most of the advantages that you do have.

While workplace practices that are outdated and non-stop meetings may keep employees in bigger organisations tied to their desks, the entrepreneurial spirit and agility that is alive in a lot of small companies can ensure that employees have the freedom that they crave. This is where home working comes in.

It is especially beneficial when it comes to giving parents the flexibility that they need in order to look after their children while still providing their services. This is particularly important during the current climate, as schools have closed. Childcare is not readily available because of the self isolation that is required in order to fight this virus. This is why it is pivotal to provide your workforce with a way that they can carry out their work tasks while also looking after their children, and this is what a good remote work setup offers.

Finally, remote working can also help to lower your costs. This is especially important in the current situation when a lot of businesses are worried about the financial hit that they are going to take because of the virus outbreak. However, with remote working, you can reduce costs because running an office tends to be the biggest expense that most companies have.

Make the most of our Next Day Telework Solution today

All you need to do is get in touch with us before noon, and we will ship all of the equipment you need in order to work remotely. This includes everything from Wi-Fi dongles and power supplies to headsets and IP phones. Simply pick up the phone and dial (336) 544-4000, and you will have everything you need the following day, so long as you are based in the US.

When you choose our service, there are no limits in terms of workforce size. Plus, we can give you the guidance and easy step-by-step instructions that you require in order to setup all of the equipment you need in your home office.

We feel a responsibility when it comes to helping to mitigate the spread of this virus in any manner that we can, and that is why we have come up with this solution, which can help everyone to work from their home until it is safe to venture out again! I have no doubt that we will find the solutions that we need in order to keep our future's bright and healthy. By keeping your employees working from home, you can save the future of your business.

To learn more about reaping the revolutionary rewards of a cloud telephone system in your business, contact the Carolina Digital Phone Team today at (336) 544-4000 for your FREE demo and consultation.

About Carolina Digital Phone:

Carolina Digital Phone is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education and government telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey setup including dial tone and VoIP phones to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing landlines, cell phones or VoIP phones. Learn more at CarolinaDigitalPhone.com

