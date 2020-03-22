Carolina Digital Phone offers Three FREE months of VoIP to organizations impacted by Coronavirus

Helping the Community by Offering Free Cloud-Based Services for Medical, Education and Non-Profit Organizations impacted by Coronavirus.

Helping the Community: Free Cloud-Based Services for Medical, Education (K-12 and Community Colleges) and Non-Profit Organizations impacted by Coronavirus

We have introduced a Next Day Telework Solution for remote workers. Call us by noon, (336) 544-4000. We will drop ship the required equipment to remote workers located within the U.S. by the next day.” — Nicky Smith, CEO/Founder, Carolina DIgital Phone Inc

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus has caused a lot of tragedy across the world, and it has also led to a lot of issues regarding employment and economic downturn. This has meant that money is tighter than it has ever been, so it is important for businesses to reach out to their customers at this time. That is what has led us at Carolina Digital Phone to offer our existing and prospective clients a great deal that will give them a bit of leeway for their businesses.

One of the major considerations you need to make as a business is looking at what you can do to save money on the way you operate. And this is why we are offering some free services to the key sector companies out there that could use our help. It’s time to band together as one nation, as one planet, and try to do our best to help out our fellow man and woman wherever possible.

This is why, at Carolina Digital Phone, we are proud to say that we are offering 3 months of our feature rich cloud-based, VoIP completely free to organizations that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Voice over Internet Protocol is an essential component for many modern businesses, and it plays a massive part in the way these companies are able to run and thrive.

We recognise the unique threat that this virus has presented and continues to present to global businesses, not to mention the economy. It is crucial that healthcare providers, schools (K-12), and non-profit organizations are helped during this difficult time. They provide essential services that benefit all of us, so we need to look at what we can do to help them.

Our 3 months of free VoIP, we believe, will provide these companies with a bit of breathing space, and allow them to focus on helping improve the functionality of their businesses at this difficult time. Schools will need to keep in touch with students, and teachers to see how they are getting on. Healthcare providers will need to be in communication with nurses, doctors, and consultants night and day as they look for ways to battle and eradicate the virus. And non-profit organisations are going to be doing their utmost to help regular people get through each day or week with food and shelter.

Anything we can do to assist these companies would be an honour, and this is why we are doing what we can, when we can. Every little helps and these acts of kindness are something that the whole world needs right now. Luckily, our cloud-based VoIP services are incredibly easy to set up, and this makes them highly attractive and essential for key businesses out there.

For those a little unsure about what exactly VoIP is and what it entails, it is a method of delivering voice communications as a business. This is something that plays such a key role in running important companies and making sure businesses are running as well as they possibly can. Think of this service as something similar to Skype, and try to make sure you utilise this in your business as much as possible.

This is a great way of being able to drop the landlines that can be problematic for businesses, and replacing them with something that is much more streamlined and can offer better reliability and prices. So many businesses are going to benefit from this, and it is something you are going to need to get right as much as you possibly can. Our three months of free VoIP services can give companies precisely what they need in terms of taking things to the next level as much as possible.

VoIP services are generally pretty affordable these days, but, by making these services free for a few months, we recognise that we are providing a bit of respite to companies, and it’s the least we can do. Focus on getting the best possible outcome for the business, and it is worth noting that this is an option you can work with right now. Make sure you look at the best ways of making the most of these free services, and you might even be able to take them a little further.

