TripScout Reveals COVID-19 Traveler Survey Results

Travel App, TripScout, Covers the Perception and Expectations of Travelers During COVID-19 Pandemic to Assist with Ongoing Travel and Industry Changes

COVID-19 has severely impacted tourism worldwide as we quickly shift to change our way of life to mitigate the spread and outbreak of the virus” — Konrad Waliszewski

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The travel industry is at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact is felt around the world. TripScout , the only travel entertainment platform for the traveler that dreams every day about their next trip, today announces it has surveyed 3,000 app users to gather the perception and expectations of travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of the survey is to assist the travel industry make more informed strategic decisions as the virus continues to affect and impact the world.A summary of the survey results and statistics can be viewed here: https://tripscout.co/coronavirus/ TripScout surveyed its app users about COVID-19 and travel including: the expected impact and duration, COVID-19 and personal health, travel cancelations, perception of cruise lines, airlines, travel insurance providers, the national government and major media news.TripScout’s COVID-19 Traveler Survey Results include:* 77 percent of travelers had to cancel or reschedule existing travel plans, but 90 percent of travelers still plan on traveling in 2020.* 70 percent of travelers are currently planning for trips 6 months away and 34 percent are booking refundable travel for dates in the future.* 60 percent of travelers said they plan on traveling just as much as they originally anticipated in 2020, assuming this is “over” relatively soon.* 61 percent of travelers say that COVID-19 made them even more unlikely to take a cruise in the future.* 85 percent of travelers that have cancelled/rescheduled trips have received or expect to receive some form of refund or credit for future travel. Trip insurance, on the other hand, has not been helpful for COVID-19 cases (except for Cancel For Any Reason coverage).*Travelers are placing high trust in public health authorities (WHO, CDC, etc.).*Travelers have very low levels of trust with national governments and major media/news.*There is currently no change in the willingness to travel domestically or internationally in the future.“COVID-19 has severely impacted tourism worldwide as we quickly shift to change our way of life to mitigate the spread and outbreak of the virus,” said Konrad Waliszewski, founder and CEO of TripScout. “We wanted to quickly survey frequent travelers in order to gauge its impact on current and future travel plans. We hope this survey will shed light on what travelers are actually doing and thinking in order to help our industry better navigate the crisis.”“We’re continuing to work with our community to ensure we are doing everything in our power to share insights – whether it’s with the media, travel partners or the general public – to alleviate the stress and uncertainty associated with travel cancelations and the overall impact COVID-19 has on industries,” said Andy Acs, co-founder of TripScout. “We are confident that we can come together during this time to do what is right and that we will bounce back stronger than ever.”TripScout is the highest-ranked trip planner app in the AppStore and its Facebook Group has been named the “best-crowd-sourced resource in travel” by Forbes. Travelers can explore the world at the touch of their fingertips within one sleek, modern app that builds a fully personalized and always up-to-date travel guide and content feed for the places and topics you care about.Connect with us and download TripScout , the #1 ranked trip planner app for iPhone today. Join TripScout’s Facebook Group. Sign up for TripScout’s free travel newsletter to get the 5 best travel hacks and tips of the week.About TripScout:TripScout is the only travel entertainment platform for the traveler that dreams every day about their next trip. Whether someone is looking to uncover a destination that inspires them or planning for a specific location, the app provides a portal for visual discovery by featuring the best articles and videos from top publishers and local influencers for each destination. The app also allows travelers to turn their inspiration into action as every restaurant, café, shop, or site featured within the content is mapped to one of TripScout’s 100 million+, constantly updated points of interest. With one tap, travelers can save any POI they discover as easily as ‘liking’ an Instagram post, allowing them to magically stitch together their perfect trip into a full, personalized itinerary.



