Eric Nelson, Director at Logic20/20, Named a Rising Star by Consulting Magazine

SEATTLE, WA, USA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consulting Magazine announced that they have selected Eric Nelson as one of their 35 Rising Stars of the Profession. Eric is recognized in the Leadership category for his role in leading large-scale teams and brand efforts at Logic20/20 Consulting's Rising Stars of the Profession: 35 Under 35 Award recognizes young, stand-out, leaders for their accomplishments and impact. They consider this group of individuals to be the best young talent the profession has to offer, and acknowledges that they have been changing the profession in profound ways.“This award is a validation of 8 years of hard work,” says Eric Nelson, Logic20/20 Director and Rising Star of the Profession. “I’m extremely lucky I’ve had the opportunity to build out a group of people that I enjoy working with every day, and who empower me to be better. The Rising Stars award says as much about my team as it does about me.”Eric was selected for this award because throughout his time at Logic20/20, he’s been able to greatly improve customer experience and marketing ROI through digital transformation for his clients. He has managed teams of over 30 consultants and has grown his current account more than 50%. In addition, he has become a regular speaker on the topics of Digital Marketing and Data Privacy. Learn more about Eric in his award profile here “Eric considers not only how to grow his individual projects and teams, but how to grow our clients’ business as a whole,” says Nick Maddock, Managing Director at Logic20/20. “He is a huge asset, and we are lucky to have him as a leader, and rising star, within our organization.”Eric joined Logic20/20 as a consultant in 2011 and quickly rose up through the ranks as a senior consultant, manager, senior manager, and ultimately, a director in February 2019. He is the first person in the organization to be hired as a consultant and promoted to director, and hopes to serve as a mentor to other consultants in the organization.The Consulting Magazine annual event dinner and award ceremony honoring recipients will take place at The Blackstone in Chicago, IL. View the full list of Rising Stars, and learn more about the award here About Logic20/20Logic20/20 is a West Coast-based business and technology consulting firm. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market through our practice areas of advanced analytics, digital marketing, digital transformation, and strategy and operations. To learn more, visit www.logic2020.com



