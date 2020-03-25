BoardBookit Offers Free Subscription Enhancement During COVID-19 Pandemic

BoardBookit -- Powering Modern Governance

BoardBookit does their part to support the community during the Coronavirus pandemic with extended subscriptions.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoardBookit , a leading board management platform, announced today that it will provide all new subscriptions with an extra three months at no extra cost.Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, companies are unexpectedly faced with rapidly moving business operations to a remote state including governance functions and communications with boards of directors. The timeliness of the information that directors receive is more crucial than ever to enable sound and secure business decisions.“As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe, at BoardBookit we understand that staffs and boards are being challenged in many ways. Timely board involvement in decision making and planning is more important than ever to ensure business continuity. Conversations can’t stop, and business must continue. To help companies to continue their important work shepherding their organizations through this crisis, BoardBookit is adding an additional three months to each new 12-month subscription. It is our small contribution to lean in, support our business community, and help everyone keep winning together,” says Marion Lewis, BoardBookit CEO.BoardBookit’s current customers are also being supported by taking advantage of each subscription’s unlimited users feature at no additional cost. All BoardBookit features can be used to support remote meetings and work for any group within a company, effectively expanding business capability and efficiency to the remote workforce. BoardBookit is honored to be able to support our customers in their business continuity plans.About BoardBookitBoardBookit is a secure board portal software, architected by corporate governance professionals to transform the way companies engage and collaborate with their board. By providing a unified solution for preparing and managing board meetings, file sharing, electronic voting, eSignatures and more, companies increase efficiency and save time. Trusted by more than 15,000 board members worldwide, BoardBookit ensures a streamlined and persistent partnership between organization executives and their board of directors. For more information, please visit www.BoardBookit.com



