Loyalty360 Announces Official Launch of Brand Panel, an Exclusive Member Community

Loyalty360

The Brand Panel is an online micro-community currently available to corporate brand members of Loyalty360

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyalty360 , The Association for Customer Loyalty, is proud to announce the release of its Brand Panel online community. The Loyalty360 Brand Panel is an exclusive community for Loyalty360 brand members to connect, share ideas, and collaborate with peers who run leading customer loyalty programs.The inspiration for the community came from feedback focused on a need for a secure, peer-driven community from Loyalty360 brands who expressed the desire for a consistent ability to connect, network, discuss and engage with other members across assorted industries. The Loyalty360 Brand Panel allows members to start and partake in discussions, read exclusive content, access private, small-group conversations with other members, and share feedback through a variety of surveys. The peer-driven community will help share best practices around customer loyalty, which may be more important now than ever before.The Brand Panel also will allow attendees, who are members, from Loyalty360 Committee meetings, small-sided brand conference calls, Digital Roundtable sessions, and Loyalty360 conferences to quickly access meeting notes, follow up, and continue conversations more easily than ever before either in a larger group setting or one-to-one. It will also enable brands who have an interest in partnering with one another the ability to facilitate those initial and ongoing discussions.“Staying true to our mission of bringing the best minds in customer loyalty together, we are thrilled to finally launch the Loyalty360 Brand Panel,” said Mark Johnson, CEO, Loyalty360. “Our members have requested additional opportunities to connect, network, build partnerships, and exchange ideas with one another, and the Loyalty360 Brand Panel was created keeping those interests in mind. We look forward to sharing the new Brand Panel community with our members.”The Loyalty360 Brand Panel is powered by Vesta, a Social Media Link product. Social Media Link, an online community technology that works with B2B and B2C audiences, helps marketers connect directly with one another and gives customers more direct access to the brands they enjoy."We are thrilled to be partnering with Loyalty360, leaders in bringing the best and brightest marketers together in the loyalty space. With Vesta, the BrandPanel Community can foster an environment for sharing ideas and leading innovation", said Susan Frech, CEO, Social Media Link."For more information on the Loyalty360 Brand Panel, visit the live community. For more information on Loyalty360 or membership, contact us at info@loyalty360.org.About Loyalty360Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us @Loyalty360.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.