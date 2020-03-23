UBX Cloud and WaTech Partner to Help Businesses Transition to Telework

UBX Cloud has partnered with WaTech to provide IT and phone systems relief to the many businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

DETROIT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- UBX Cloud, the global cloud services provider based out of metro Detroit, has partnered with WaTech, the metro Detroit based telecommunications and managed IT services provider, to provide IT and phone systems relief to the many businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.UBX Cloud is offering free emergency migrations to all of their MSP partners, as they are experiencing an uptick in demand for cloud solutions to facilitate remote work. With businesses now facing financial uncertainty, UBX Cloud is migrating their client workloads into their cloud and/or building out virtualized desktop environments at no charge, along with 45 days of free service.UBX Cloud regularly tests failover, data integrity and redundant physical infrastructure as part of their business continuity and disaster recovery program. All services are monitored to ensure they meet their service-level agreement (SLA). UBX Cloud is augmenting products and services where excess capacity exists to avoid disruptions. Maintaining open channels with upstream network providers effectively manages any potential congestion on the networks.WaTech is offering reduced rates on its FCC-registered hosted PBX solution, Alpha Voice, with expedited deployments to help facilitate the sudden spike in demand for remote work technologies. In addition, WaTech can provide immediate call forwarding to its geographically distributed Alpha Voice servers to relieve overburdened call center systems. Together the companies can provide a complete, scalable telework solution for organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.For more information, please refer to the contact information below and reach out directly to UBX Cloud or WaTech.About UBX CloudUBX Cloud is a Michigan-based cloud service provider with data centers in the United States, South America and India. Our services include Managed IT-as-a-Service, Private/Hybrid Cloud, Disaster Recovery, Cloud Workspaces, Veeam Cloud Backup, and a variety of custom IT consulting services. Our team of IT Engineers helps organizations of all kinds maintain uptime and ensure business continuity. For more information, please visit us at https://www.ubxcloud.com or call 1-888-509-2568.About WaTechWaTech Computer Services, Inc., was established in 1997 by founder and president Darren Watts. Darren is a highly certified and credentialed Network Engineer with many years of technical consulting experience in infrastructure Network Design, analysis, troubleshooting, implementation, and an array of other IT services. Over the years, Darren has assembled an extensive team of professionals whose skillsets, and dedication align with WaTech’s core values. This has led to the steady and progressive growth of WaTech and the hard-earned respect of our customers as a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) and nationally licensed Telecom company. For more information, please visit us at https://www.watech.com or call 1-877-4-WATECH.



