SaltMe!® Potato Chips Fast-tracked for US Distribution, to Debut in 71 Stores by May 2020

SaltMe! snacks: ready for prime time.

SaltMe!® snacks headed for market, with new distributor releasing the new line of low-sodium potato chips throughout the Northeast.

In a world where taste is everything, we feel optimistic that SaltMe!® snacks will create strong loyalty and repurchasing from health-conscious customers.” — Victor H. Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius Ltd.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, & LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salarius Ltd announces that their brand of SaltMe!® full flavor, low-sodium potato chips will soon be refreshing snack aisles with a healthier option that doesn't compromise on taste. Due to the approval of a speed-to-market program, SaltMe!® chips are guaranteed to be in at least 71 stores by May 2020.

This action represents an important milestone for the new SaltMe!® potato chip snack line, because thousands of customers will be able to find and buy the new chips much faster than other regular launches.

SaltMe!® potato chips are made with MicroSalt®, a proprietary salt also owned by Salarius, which is a micron-sized salt particle that dissolves in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt. MicroSalt delivers an increased sensation of saltiness with much less salt, and as a result, SaltMe!® snacks contain 50% less sodium while having all the flavor of regular chips. SaltMe!® potato chips are also non-GMO, all natural, kosher and gluten-free.

“We are very excited to execute this program that will put this new and fantastic brand in front of thousands of consumers quickly. In a world where taste is everything, we feel optimistic that SaltMe!® snacks will create strong loyalty and repurchasing from health-conscious customers,” says Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius.

The highly competitive global savory snacks market is expected to reach US$108 billion by 2021. SaltMe! Snacks with MicroSalt® is a better-for-you snack food whose time has come.

About Salarius

Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium salt called MicroSalt®. We are passionate about improving lives with healthier food and are taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt. Our new technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption. Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavor consistency. MicroSalt® and SaltMe® are registered trademarks of Salarius Ltd.

