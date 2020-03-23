FA’ASILASILAGA FA’ALAUAITELE (Resitalaina o Tagata Fananau, Tagata Maliliu ma Faaipoipoga)

SAMOA, March 23 - E tusa ai ma le Poloa’iga mo Fa’alavelave Tutupu Fa’afuase’i ma puipuiga mai le pipisi ai o le fa’ama’i o le COVID-19, e fa’asilasila aloa’ia atu ai i le mamalu o le atunu’u, o le ā tatalaina le tatou Ofisa i Apia i le 10 i le taeao, ae tapunia i le 2 i le aoauli mai le aso 24 o Mati mo se taimi le tumau. O le a tapunia le tumau le tatou Ofisa i Savaii.

E talosagaina le mamalu o le atunu’u e fa’aaoga mai le telefoni 32984, po’o le 7596903 po’o le imeli ponifasio.vasa@sbs.gov.ws mo fa’atalanoaga ma taimi avanoa mo ia mataupu.

Faia ma le ava tele, Aliimuamua Malaefono.Tauā-T.Faasalaina Resitala Aoao Vaega o Resitala o Tagata Fananau, Maliliu ma Faaipoipoga Ofisa o Fuainumera Faamauina a Samoa

PUBLIC NOTICE (Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages)

In response to the Order of the State of Emergency, the Samoa Bureau of Statistics hereby wishes to inform the public that the Division for Births, Deaths and Marriages in Apia will be opened from 10am-2pm from tomorrow March 24th until further notice. The Savai’i branch will be closed until further notice.

Please contact telephone 32984 or 7596903 or send an email to Faaolatane at ponifasio.vasa@sbs.gov.ws for consultations and appointments regarding the above matters. Sincerely,

Aliimuamua Malaefono.Tauā-T.Faasalaina Registrar General Division of Births, Deaths and Marriages Samoa Bureau of Statistics