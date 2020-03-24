CloudChomp Announces Their New vCenter Server Appliance Automation

This upgrade of CloudChomp’s CC Explorer will decrease the time it takes for customers to install their application by more than 50 percent.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp, Inc. , a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces their new vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) Automation. This upgrade of CloudChomp’s CC Explorer will decrease the time it takes for customers to install their application by more than 50 percent and help customers get to their TCO results quicker with even less manual work.Previously, it only took customers a mere 45 minutes per vCenter for installation of CC Explorer; however, CloudChomp has further reduced that installation time to an average of 21 minutes. One of the first customers with multiple vCenters that used the new VCSA Automation found that it took them 15 minutes to set up the preliminary configurations with help from the CloudChomp Support team and then only an additional 20 minutes to finish the setup of three vCenters, unassisted. CloudChomp constantly finds ways to help customers accelerate the AWS migration planning process by decreasing the time spent on manual work and the new CC Explorer upgrade with VCSA Automation is another step in that direction.”CloudChomp is constantly working on reducing the time, cost, and effort required to produce cloud migration assessments and business cases for customers of all sizes and industries. Every iteration of improvement in the self-serve nature of our CC Explorer provisioning process puts businesses one step closer to capturing the value of cloud compute,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. “As we grow our customer base and C3 Partner Network, it’s our goal to improve productivity for all parties, at every step.”CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, machine dependency mapping and a statement of work calculator.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter

