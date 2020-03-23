BEST Robotics Making Modifications in Hopes of Moving Forward with Competition Centered on Robotics in Medicine

PITTSBURGH March 23 2020 BEST Robotics the national nonprofit delivering free STEM education to schools across the US announces changes in response to Covid-19

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact:Michael SteinerBRI Executive DirectorMichael.Steiner@bestinc.org BEST Robotics Making Modifications in Hopes of Moving Forward with Competition Centered on Robotics in MedicineBEST Robotics, the national nonprofit that delivers free STEM education programs to schools across the country, has announced changes in response to Covid-19.As people, BEST Robotics is concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on our own participants, their families and our nation. We sympathize with those who are suffering and delight in those who find creative ways to carry on some semblance of normal life. Internally, we are modifying our spring kick-off event to protect all involved. Externally, we will have additional educational materials, free of charge, on our website (bestrobotics.org) soon. In a stroke of genius by our game committee, the theme for this fall is the use of robots in medical procedures. We won’t build a nanobot to kill the corona virus this fall, but one of our students might someday. This is a time to recognize the great need for trained and talented people in all the STEM fields - and that’s what we aim to provide. As our competition season is in the fall, we hope that our nation and the world can tame this pandemic and be back to normalcy by this time frame.Externally, BEST Robotics may look like a robot competition but at our heart we are a workforce development effort aimed at exciting students about STEM fields and giving them the skills to be future leaders. At our core, BEST Robotics is people - the creative and enthusiastic students, the dedicated and caring volunteers, the visionary corporate sponsors, and the hard-working staff and board who lead the whole effort.Our local competition personnel will continue to support our tens of thousands of participants and volunteers across 14 states as best we can. We will work with our partner schools and respect the decisions they make about the best ways to continue educating our future leaders.If you have questions about BEST, please contact Mr. Michael Steiner the Executive Director at Michael.Steiner@bestinc.orgMike Bright, BRI Board PresidentDr. Bright’s day job is as Professor and Chair of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Grove City College.About BEST RoboticsBEST Robotics is a national 501 (c) 3 that delivers a free STEM education program and competition to middle and high school students. The BEST Robotics mission is to make STEM education accessible and inclusive and to engage and excite students about engineering, science and technology, ultimately inspiring them to pursue higher educational and career opportunities in these fields.Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 41 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving approximately 900 schools and 18,000 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools and organizations, BEST Robotics’ hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 4,500 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters.



