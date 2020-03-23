R4G Launches Dining Reward to Help LA Restaurants and Raise Money for Nonprofits

Share With Family and Friends in LA www.RewardingDining.com Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is working collaboratively to reward company referrals with dining at local restaurants and help fund nonprofits Feeding LA

Join R4G to help fund nonprofits Feeding LA and enjoy dining for good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency in Santa Monica is on a mission to help fund nonprofits Feeding LA; and is sponsoring purpose driven referral program Rewarding Dining to support local restaurants.Why R4G is Helping Local Restaurants?Because of the Coronavirus, restaurants are facing economic hardships that affect both owners and employees. Restaurants are depending on delivery and take-out food from loyal customers to stay in business.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Want to support your favorite restaurant? Participate in our referral program. We help companies hire professional staff, save them money on staffing (by offering flat fee services), and generate proceeds to make a difference in LA too."How to Earn Dining for Good 1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good. And the staffing agency, will work on a flat fee arrangement to help the company save money and make a difference too.2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional, and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good makes a donation to a Nonprofit Feeding LA, and rewards $1,000 dining gift card to favorite restaurant, or food delivery service (Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Please support local restaurants by getting your food delivered."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Love to make a difference, and enjoy dining for good. Participate in Recruiting for Good's purpose driven referral program to do it all, to learn more visit www.RewardingDining.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.