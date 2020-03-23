Mademoiselle Lash Redesigns its Online Store

To meet the shopping needs, wants, and desires of customers, one of the nation’s leading false eyelashes companies, has unveiled a fresh, innovative redesign.

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, US, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says first impressions make lasting impressions, and thanks to the new redesign of a Costa Mesa, CA-based false eyelashes company, visitors to its online store will have not only a lasting impression but also an unforgettable one.

“Our newly redesigned online store is reflective of the quality of products we provide to our customers,” said Annie Le, owner and Creative Director of Mademoiselle Lash. “It’s visually appealing with a clean, yet different look and style than anything else on the market.”

Le went on to point out that Mademoiselle Lash’s redesigned online store empowers current and prospective customers with a wide variety of unique products. A few of those products, according to Le, include Premier Lashes, Au Naturel Lashes, and Lash Bundles.

In addition, the redesigned online store features a sleek color scheme and treats site visitors to free shipping on orders $50 or more.

As for the company itself, its mission, and how it caters to its customers’ needs through its newly redesigned online store, Le revealed that she created this brand to bring products into the world that enhance the natural beauty found in every woman.

“It’s not about masking anything. It’s about highlighting what makes you unique, and capturing a vision of how you feel inside for all to see,” said Le and added, “I want every woman and man to embrace their outer and inner beauty!”

“We have multiple collections of lashes that offer natural & longer styles. Our lashes are made of silk and are double-layered,” emphasized Le. “Our Premier collection is made with a durable cotton band & the Au Naturel Collection is made with an invisible band. All lashes are durable up to 20+ years.”

As to what makes Mademoiselle lashes different from other products on the market, Le highlighted, “The difference is in our designs & quality of the product. Many makeup artists, influencers, and customers comment on how fluffy our styles are.”

“Most brands focus on one style of lashes - either only dramatic or only natural. We offer multiple styles of lashes include the classic length, extended volume lashes & natural lashes. We also offer different bands so that our customers can find the most comfortable lashes for them.”

Le, who is proud of her products and the customers, went on to add, “The Mademoiselle Lash customers are into fashion, like to take care of themselves and stand out from the crowd. They value fashionable & high-quality skincare, beauty, and fragrance products and are open to a medium to high price range.”

For more information, please visit https://www.mademoisellelash.com/ and https://www.mademoisellelash.com/blogs/all-about-lashes.

###

About Mademoiselle Lash

We may be biased, but we genuinely believe it when we say that Mademoiselle Lash is one of the best false eyelash brands in the industry. Perhaps even the best. Based in Orange County, CA, it’s our mission to design faux eyelashes that are so good, you’ll consider them a must-have accessory in your beauty cabinet.

We were created with a philosophy to spread the love of beauty to all. From premium-quality materials and construction to a range that includes a lash style to suit every eye shape, we won’t be satisfied until everyone who wears false eyelashes calls us their favorite.

Media Contact:

Annie Le

Owner and Creative Director

Mademoiselle Lash

Phone: 1- 949-484-8450

Source: Mademoiselle Lash



