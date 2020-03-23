Colorado Bed and Breakfast Inns Respond to COVID-19 With Options For Future B&B Stays

The Arbor House in South Fork is just one of the many great choices for booking a plan ahead vacation Each member inn maintains high quality standards for guest safety and comfort Whatever the season, Colorado B&Bs offer the perfect choice to #BookDirect and #BookAhead

While the Coronavirus is taking its toll on small businesses, Colorado's B&Bs are hoping #BookDirect options will entice travelers to plan ahead in 2020.

Booking direct through Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado provides more detailed B&B info, up-to-date availability and links guests to official member websites, offering options and specials.” — Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member inns are dedicated to clean and comfortable accommodations, taking guest health and safety seriously every day. While the current health situation and COVID-19 has created much uncertainty across the nation, especially in the hospitality industry, bed and breakfasts offer an added benefit as small properties. First and foremost, size matters and because B&Bs are small in the number of guest accommodations, they also provide more social distancing space.As a result of the current national health situation, Colorado bed and breakfast inns are taking steps to provide flexibility with current bookings and offering specials and packages for those who want to make a reservation for a future stay in 2020. There are advantages to making a #BookDirect reservation now for a stay later option. These quality-oriented member bed and breakfast inns are required to uphold important standards as members, giving guests more peace of mind related to housekeeping cleanliness. And, when guests book ahead for other dates in 2020 it will assure the best choice of rooms in the upcoming busy seasons."Booking direct through Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado provides more detailed B&B info, up-to-date availability and links guests to official member websites, offering options and specials", says Welling Clark, innkeeper at Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn and President of Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado, the statewide B&B association.While many local B&Bs remain open for business, it's best to check individually with each property related to accommodation status. Gwenn David, innkeeper at the Avenue Hotel Bed & Breakfast located in historic Manitou Springs says that if only for a night, it can be a needed getaway. "Guests can relish the peaceful moments, wander on paths less traveled, soak in the majestic views, nestled in with your favorite person or dip into a new book. As smaller, more intimate inns, it’s easy to escape the crowds and refocus. We are taking additional steps to ensure our places provide social distancing so you and your loved ones stay safe, healthy and stress free", David says.Many of the association members are offering special discount deals when you book ahead and plan ahead. Check out their B&B official websites for details as these offers are only available through each inn's individual website and are not an option on third-party booking sites.Visit www.InnsofColorado.org for direct links to official websites and individual availability calendars. Here you will also find membership information, great make-in-home recipes, B&B blog, a downloadable print directory and a cookbook order form for Colorado Culinary Inn-spirations Colorado Springs- Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn www.HoldenHouse.com Cripple Creek- Carr Manor www.CarrManor.com Durango- Antlers on the Creek www.AntlersOnTheCreek.com - Gable House www.DurangoBedandBreakfast.com Frisco- Frisco Inn on Galena www.FriscoInnonGalena.com Manitou Springs- Avenue Hotel Bed & Breakfast www.AvenueHotelBandB.com - Blue Skies Inn Bed & Breakfast www.BlueSkiesInn.com Monument- Rogers Inn the Pines www.RogersInnThePines.com Paonia- Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast www.Paonia-Inn.com South Fork- Arbor House Inn B&B on the River www.ArborHouseInn.com Stratton- Claremont Inn & Winery www.ClaremontInn.com Woodland Park- Pikes Peak Paradise www.PikesPeakParadise.com

Video Tour - Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Member Properties



