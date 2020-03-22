Tampa Bay Doctor Begins Testing for Coronavirus

DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it has begun testing patients for COVID-19 – better known as Coronavirus.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it has begun testing patients for COVID-19 – better known as Coronavirus. The clinic is leveraging telemedicine to screen patients who have been self-quarantined. It has also implemented multiple precautions including the creation of a second entrance for individuals suspected of infection, the requirement that patients wait in cars prior to being escorted in for treatment, the sanitization of treatment rooms after each encounter, and the requirement that staff wear personal protective equipment.

DOCS Outside the Box! began testing patients on March 16 and, as of the time of this release, has not recorded a positive case. DOCS Outside the Box! is recommending multiple supplements and therapies to help their patients strengthen their overall vitality and help build a stronger immune system.

“Your best defense is your own immune system; immune systems do not just turn on – they are built over time,” said Lana Garner, DOM.

Docs Outside the Box! Is led by Medical Director, Leah Teekell-Taylor, M.D., and Lana Garner, DOM. Their practice blends traditional and holistic medical techniques. Their unique and innovative protocols have been lauded for patient satisfaction and effectiveness.

“Our team is working overtime to ensure our patients are provided the best possible care,” said Leah Teekell-Taylor, M.D Medical Director of DOCS Outside the Box!” We have implemented the CDC recommended guidelines and have opened our scheduled to address this outbreak.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a holistic care clinic founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, continued wellness and transformative care. Our approach to care is a unique blend of Traditional and Holistic Medicine with a sole focus on the longevity of care and wellness across the whole patient. Our three-pronged care plans are comprehensive, educational and collaborative. Our goal is to ensure each patient is empowered along their care journey to take ownership of their life. We provide guidance to address physical, emotional and spiritual challenges, learn how to utilize their body to its greatest potential, understand all treatment options, including traditional and holistic means to care, take an active approach in making health changes, and learn to make the best health care choices for mind, body and soul; both in our office and in their daily lives.





