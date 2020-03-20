Veteran Broadcaster Burke Allen Teams with SpeakerMatch To Launch Daily Big Time Talker Podcast

Big Time Talker Podcast with Burke Allen

The initial shows will “focus on how we’re all feeling our way through this current COVID-19 challenge, and how to persevere by learning from each other” — Burke Allen, veteran radio programmer and on-air talent

WASHINGTON DC , VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran radio programmer and on-air talent Burke Allen straps on the headphones once again to launch the “Big Time Talker Podcast” starting Monday, March 23rd.The ‘un-edited, unscripted, no-holds-barred show’ will feature candid conversations with thought leaders, subject matter experts, national entertainers, authors and include listener calls and feedback.Allen says initial shows will “focus on how we’re all feeling our way through this current COVID-19 challenge, and how to persevere by learning from each other.” “The Big Time Talker Podcast” will stream live each weekday at Noon Eastern time at www.blogtalkradio.com/WAMS , and daily episodes will be available for on-demand listening on all leading podcast platforms.“The Big Time Talker Podcast” will be sponsored in part by SpeakerMatch , the largest online speaker’s bureau in the U.S., based in Austin TX, and by Allen Media Strategies , one of the nation’s most successful media, marketing and public relations agencies, headquartered in Washington D.C. and headed by Allen.“The Big Time Talker Podcast launch has been in the works for the last few months, but with the recent coronavirus pandemic shifting the way we all work, communicate and consume information, we’ve moved the time frame forward to get the new show launched right away. I’m excited that a veteran talent like Burke Allen will come back to the microphone to talk with thought leaders during this uncharted time in history,” says speakermatch.com CEO Bryan Caplovitz.Allen’s award winning and varied career in broadcasting including on-air, programming and operations posts in markets across the country including Washington, DC, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Orlando, Savannah, Charleston, Huntington, Roanoke and more. He also served as a broadcast consultant for several years with Alan Burns and Associates prior to moving into station ownership with his Allen Broadcasting Corporation stations in his home state of West Virginia and launching Allen Media Strategies in 2005.AMS serves a varied clientele of broadcasters, film companies, television and movie talent, national touring musicians, authors, speakers and subject matter experts. His clients have appeared on every major U.S. television and radio network and hundreds of print, online and new media outlets.



