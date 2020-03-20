Mobile Bling Launches New Website

Mobile Bling Cell Phone Repair

Bringing a new level of digital engagement to consumers seeking affordable ways to repair and replace costly phones, tablets, gaming consoles, and more.

We outgrew our last website and moved in a different direction. Shop Mobile Bling didn’t adequately reflect the repair side of our business and the core of what Mobile Bling stands for. ” — Sheetal Soni

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Bling, a leading company in the cell phone and tablet repair industry, invites customers to explore their new website at www.mobileblingrepair.com. The design-forward website displays devices for sale, new repair policies and warranties, and an extensive addition to franchisee materials.

The updated site also features an easy-to-use format that places critical services within easy reach, ensuring common issues like cracked screens and broken earphones receive expedited support. These changes complement more traditional sections like Products, Sell Your Device, and Contact Us all neatly hosted in the top corner.

As always, Mobile Bling inspires clients to “Think Smart” — as in smartphone — and reinforces its motto by acting as a one-stop-shop for smart device care. Appointments are available but unnecessary with walk-ins serviced quickly and efficiently. With a broad focus that reaches beyond Apple and Android, Mobile Bling distinguishes itself by servicing various brands of laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, computers and more.

Sheetal Soni, Mobile Bling Franchise Marketing Manager, said of the newly designed website, “We outgrew our last website and moved in a different direction. Shop Mobile Bling didn’t adequately reflect the repair side of our business and the core of what Mobile Bling stands for. Once our brand was further developed and the franchise business expanded, it made sense to focus on repairs as a key driver of future growth.”

With one of the lowest initial franchise fees ($24,900) and a growing presence in Charlotte and surrounding areas, Mobile Bling provides clients with practical alternatives to replacing pricey devices. As people keep expensive devices longer to counter their rising costs, Mobile Bling’s growth is set to mirror the growth of the repair industry itself. Mobile Bling fixes the popular smart devices below and more:

Apple iPhones, Apple iPads, Apple MacBook, Apple Watches, etc.

Samsung Galaxy/Note Phones, Laptops, Tablets, Chromebooks, etc.

OnePlus 5/5T, 6/6T, OnePlus 7T/7T Pro, OnePlus Pro, etc.

Huawei P20/P20Pro, P30/P30 Lite, Mate 20X/ 20 Lite, etc.

Visit the new Mobile Bling website at www.mobileblingrepair.com and see a new world of options.

About Mobile Bling

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mobile Bling is a DBA of CompTechWare, LLC founded in 2016. Mobile Bling provides the marketplace with affordable computer, tablet, and cell phone repair services. Smartphone brands serviced are Apple, Samsung, LG, HTC, Google, and more. iPad and tablet repair brands include Apple, Samsung, and Google. Mp3 player and game console repairs are available as well.





