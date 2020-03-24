The Victor’s Classy and Trend-leading Condo Designs Continue to Impress

Concept32 Designs

Upscale Living in Denver is Changing the Scenery

DENVER, CO, USA, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Park is located in the heart of Denver. And, the new sheriff in town in terms of multi-unit, residential design is The Victor featuring elegant inspiration fueled by Italian architecture.

The program is Denver’s first fully-integrated condominium residence with home automation, mobile device control of the home and security, A/V, blind and climate control. Innovation is the spotlight. Beauty is the foundation.

With such a strong emphasis on European design, The Victor features Livia Cabinets in their kitchens. Livia leads the way in Euro-contemporary design in sleek black and white colors, and their cabinets can be found in multi-family projects throughout Denver and Northern Colorado.

Quotes, Generation Development’s Chris Lonigro, “Livia Cabinets was selected because of their uncanny design and attention to detail. They mirror our standards so closely that it was an easy decision to outfit the homes across the board. They accentuate all that we look to accomplish.”

Concept32 Designs, the exclusive maker of Livia Cabinets, carries the sentiment further. “The Victor project is beyond trendy. They are the design standard in the region. C32 has been a big proponent of what the Europeans have been doing for quite a while. Our cabinets set the tone for cabinets just as Generation Development does for condominiums”, says Isaiah Rozek, owner of Concept32 Designs.

The 26 unit development is now selling and expects to complete in the Summer of 2020. To learn more, visit VictorDenver.com.

Concept32 Designs has its showroom in the Highlands in downtown Denver and continues to lead the way in kitchen and bath design and installation. Visit them at Concept32Designs.com.

For further information, contact Isaiah Rozek at 720-476-5126 or visit the showroom at 3500 Mariposa St., Denver, CO 80211.



