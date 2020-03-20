Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MarthaLatz2 Logo

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When met with genuine curiosity, people are more willing share of themselves and embrace their uniqueness and creativity. When people can find this in the context of a therapeutic relationship, they are more likely to benefit from experience and reach their goals.

Dr. Martha Latz is a psychotherapist, life and relationship coach and the founder of A Unique Therapy Center. For nearly 30 years, Dr. Latz has provided an emotionally supportive environment to help individuals and their loved ones navigate challenging life transitions.

“I had a young woman come in and the first thing she said, ‘What makes A Unique Therapy Center unique?’” recalls Dr. Latz. “I’m going to join you in your worldview: how you think about your world and what you think about your experience, your life story, so you can reach your goal. I want to hear it and I want to know it.”

A Unique Therapy Center encompasses the whole person. Everything works together for the greater good, and one small change can change everything. Dr. Latz weaves both traditional and holistic approaches to fully address the whole person: mind, body, and spirit.

Dr. Latz’s clients’ issues range from simple communication challenges to the trauma of grief and abuse. Her goal is to guide clients toward healthier relationships with more effective coping skills. While traditional therapy approaches have been shown to be effective in many cases, it may not work for each person as well as another approach. That's why Dr. Latz assesses each individual’s requirements and goals in a way that honors their uniqueness.

“I'm a resource,” says Dr. Latz. “If you've been to therapy before, what worked for you? What was not helpful? If you haven’t been to therapy before, what do you think you require? From there, we can begin to create our own therapeutic language that only we share. It’s a testament to how comforting and powerful therapy can be.”

For more information on Dr. Martha Latz and A Unique Therapy Center, visit www.auniquetherapycenter.com



