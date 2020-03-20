Sumner College offers $250K in Scholarships to Concordia University Nursing Students

New scholarship initiative from Sumner College Announced for students affected by recent closure of Concordia University.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sumner College has just announced a new scholarship initiative to help the students who have been hurt financially and emotionally because of the recent announcement closure of Concordia University.Sumner College is offering a $5,000 scholarship to students enrolled or formally accepted into the nursing program at Concordia University upon acceptance to Sumner College. This scholarship can be applied to the Associate Degree in Nursing Program or the Practical Nursing Program offered at the college.Joanna Russell, Sumner College President stated that “all of us at Sumner were shocked to hear about the recent closure of Concordia University. We are saddened to see what has happened to so many students, as we are hearing from them just how seriously this is impacting them on both a personal and professional level. We are committed to doing whatever we can to help these nursing students as they navigate through such a devastating and traumatic situation. We know they have been seriously hurt financially because of the closure announcement. This closure for them is so much worse than just “displaced”. We welcome them so that they can continue their dream of becoming a nurse. Sumner College is offering a $5,000 scholarship to students currently enrolled or those formally accepted into the nursing program at Concordia University upon acceptance to Sumner College. This scholarship can be applied to our Associate Degree in Nursing Program or the Practical Nursing Program. We feel fortunate to be in a position to offer help with the continued strong growth of our Nursing programs and our college. We can give them a stable environment to finish their studies so that they can go on to be the healthcare professionals they’ve dreamed of becoming.”Sumner College was approved in January of 2020 by their accrediting body ABHES to offer a RN to BSN program . Graduates of Sumner College’s Associate Degree in Nursing can transition to this new program that is delivered 100% online and earn their BSN in just 13 months. “This program was designed with our students in mind. We have been working on this program for a number of years and are excited to start our first RN to BSN cohort in the spring’.Sumner College has been offering nursing programs for over 10 years and offering career-focused education in the Portland area for over 45 years. The Retention Rate for the 2018-2019 reporting year for the Associate Degree in Nursing Program was 100%.Concordia University students should contact an Admissions Representative by email at Concordiatransfer@Sumnercollege.edu . They will be able to provide one-on-one advising about their options, including information about the transferability of credits, financial aid options, student services, clinical experiences, and career placement.Sumner College has a history of helping students achieve their dreams and preparing them for success for over 45 years in Oregon.



