The Immigrant Mom Conference Set for September 26, 2020

The Immigrant Mom Conference 2.0

"The Immigrant Mom network was formed to achieve our goals and dreams because we have a struggle that is unique to us." - Igxtelle Mbah Acha, Esq.

Igxtelle is an exemplary leader who is not only setting a precedence, but architecting a transformational path for the immigrant mom.” — Fran Briggs

DALLAS, TX, USA, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizers for The Immigrant Mom Conference 2.0 have announced their fall venue, their publicist announced today. The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sat., September 26, at the Springville Event Center. 888 South Greenville Avenue, Suite 308, Arlington, Texas.The immigrant Mom is the first organization of its kind. It was formed by founder, Igxtelle Mbah Acha, Esq. , who will also be hosting the conference. "The network was formed to achieve our goals and dreams because we have a struggle that is unique to us," she stated.Igxtelle Mbah Acha, Esq., says she was inspired to form The Immigrant Mom after personal introspection. She wanted to address the immediate and advance needs of international mothers raising children in a country that they did not grow up in.Eleven years ago, she came to America to take the bar exam. After passing, she began a career as an attorney and was challenged by adapting to the corporate America. "I came from a culture that says 'your hard work will speak for you,' to a culture that says 'build your brand,' she explained. "I was totally caught in the mix and conflicted most times on the best approach of building a brand, without crossing the lines of modesty."Mbah Acha, Esq., says that after speaking with other immigrants she realized that the challenges she had experienced were not unique to her. However, it was when she became the mother of two children under the age of three, that she recalls feeling lost while navigating through the systems and protocol of care. They were vastly different from her those in her home in Cameroon, Africa.Imagining the difficulty and vulnerability other immigrant moms face when raising children in a culture that was nothing like their own, and contrary to their own practices, was her catalyst.The core objective of The Immigrant Mom is to empower a culture of brave women who are raising brave children. That objective is obtained through the pursuit of support and resources for postpartum depression, education, health care, life skills, and vocations."Igxtelle is an exemplary leader who is not only setting a precedence, but architecting a transformational path for the immigrant mom," stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Igxtelle Mbah Acha, Esq. "The conference features guest speakers and networking opportunities. It promises to be an exciting conference."For additional information, go to https://theimmigrantmom.com , or call (682) 234 6674. Tickets for the fall event can be purchased by going to https://facebook.com/events/223248268716474 . Corporate and private sponsorships are available. For more information, email FranBriggs@aol.com



