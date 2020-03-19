Ministry of Health Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

SAMOA, March 19 - 19/03/2020; SAMPLE TESTING CLARIFICATION

Due to the urgency of the request from the Ministry of Health, (MoH) we have been advised by laboratories in both Australia and New Zealand, that the turnaround time for testing samples from Samoa will be between 3 to 5 days.

