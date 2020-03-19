Shade Tree Kitchens Offering Low Cost Meals

Homestyle Upscale Comfort Foods Syndicated Virtual Restaurants

Local catering firm, Shade Tree Kitchens, is offering low cost meals to senior citizens and families in need in the Atlanta area.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HELPING THOSE MOST AT RISK."We can look at it as a terrible time or as an opportunity to serve our communities." Says Dan Francis, CEO of Ghost Town Restaurants Many people are ordering food online through delivery services to keep from being in contact with others because they fear that it is not safe. For many, this is too expensive an option. Ghost Town Restaurants is working with a local catering firm operated by Executive Chef Greg Mulligan to offer meals for delivery at a much lower cost. These meals are available to anyone, and they are hoping to be helpful.Executive Chef Greg Mulligan of Shade Tree Kitchens has designed the meals and is working to get them to those most at risk. Mainly elderly and people those who can't afford to go the grocery store. The goal is to get nutritional pre-made meals to these people at the lowest cost possible. Chef Greg said they've partnered with GrubHub in the Canton area, and some charities in other areas, to make deliveries in the following GA counties: Dawson, Forsyth, Cherokee and North Fulton.Francis said, "I encourage everyone to find some way to be of service to somebody else. The more we make other people important to us, the more important we'll become to other people."The meals come 6 at a time for the cost of $6.50 per meal ($39.95) If you know someone who could benefit from this information, they can visit Shade Tree Kitchens online. They are delivered cold so the can go into the fridge, freezer of microwave to be reheated when someone is ready to eat. It is dubbed the "6 meal deal"They are hoping other restaurants come onboard to help. "This is a great way to reach out to our communities; not spending so much thought energy on how bad things are getting, instead, its spending time putting the welfare of others ahead of ourselves. It's the key to feeling peace when all seems to be going wrong".Ghost Town Restaurants is a new type of restaurant network called Syndicated Virtual Restaurants. They have the ability to get an restaurant operator online for delivery orders fast. "We have the best way to connect different commercial resources so people at risk can be reached". This may also help some struggling restaurants to generate revenue.Shade Tree Kitchens can be reached on their website where they have this service set up, For those living in the Canton Georgia area, they can order this on GrubHub too.

