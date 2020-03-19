Live Streaming enables Houses of Worship to connect with their members

Paladin systems integration

Video Streaming enables Houses of Worship to engage their congregations in real time

VALLEY VIEW, OHIO, USA, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live Streaming for Houses of WorshipMost religious organizations hold events/services weekly at a minimum. The current crisis surrounding the coronavirus (COVID 19) has affected many types of organizations across the country including Houses of Worship. Many have suspended all in person gatherings and services, but still need to be in touch and communicate with their members. Using technology to deliver religious services to people who cannot attend in person is a great solution that Paladin has implemented in many Houses of Worship enabling them to reach their congregation.Livestreaming allows Houses of Worship to bring each community together in Real Time!Website are the most popular livestreaming destination for houses of worship. Social media and mobile apps are also being used across the country.Key factors that are essential to successful live streaming• Finding the right equipment• Reliable internet• Power for the equipment• Good quality audio properly miked so the audio is clear and professional sounding• Good quality video cameras for brilliant HD video for streaming and recording• Space to locate your master controlThe professionals at Paladin have the experience and training to assist with all needs for live streaming video. The Paladin team has helped houses of worship across the Ohio a launch new audio video systems as well as upgrade older existing equipment to new state of the art technology.One key piece of equipment being deployed is a professional PTZ cameras that will provide fantastic high definition footage with built in live streaming capabilities for worship services.



