Superfd Partners with Ghost Town Restaurants

Superfd and Ghost Town Restaurants partner to move healthy meals into local markets nationwide.

"We believe food can be medicine - but it doesn't have to taste like it".” — SuperFd Executive Chef, Robert Wood

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic partnerships are not new and in our new normal, ones like this may be crucial for small businesses to thrive. SuperFd , a Washington DC based performance nutrition provider, that works closely with professional sports teams has partnered with Ghost Town Restaurants Inc, an Atlanta based virtual restaurant syndication firm, to establish outlets for healthy meal delivery.SuperFd Executive Chef Robert Wood says "We believe food can be medicine, but it doesn't have to taste like it". SuperFd is the leader of sports nutrition for pro sports leagues including Major League Baseball, NBA and the NHL. Chef Wood believes "Healthy energy is stored in SuperFd and our clean meals bring that power". The partnership with Ghost Town Restaurants is a potent combination too.Ghost Town Restaurants syndicates menus across delivery services. They have the ability to open up a virtual brand in nearly any restaurant environment within a short time frame at a low cost. Daniel Francis, CEO of Ghost Town Restaurants states "We make rapid expansion of a brand possible. Because of our unique model, it costs a restaurant nothing to get started, we can even provide the food in many cases". Ghost Town Restaurants is the pioneer of the Syndicated Virtual Restaurant model. "Strategically partnering with existing, successful brands like SuperFd drives our efforts to assist restaurants during this rapidly changing time. We also offer many of our own brands." says Francis.High quality food made from clean, responsibly sourced ingredients is a trend that is growing. SuperFd will initially have meals like Sumac Roasted Chicken with Mediterranean Hot Sauce or Spring Vegetable Curry with Herbed Rice. Packed with nutrition, Chef Robert Wood says "SuperFd believes that well-being starts in the gut, so you gotta take care of it". He goes on to say "SuperFd stands on the integrity of our ingredients to deliver the performance you are looking for.”The partnership is launching in Atlanta and Washington DC initially by March 25th. They plan to expand this reach soon after. "We are seeking for additional market partners to take this menu into other cities across the US" says Francis. The brand will be offered on GrubHub and other delivery apps. SuperFd has their own app as well that is available to current customers in Washington DC area. Others will be able to order on one of the delivery apps soon after the launch. In Atlanta, the expected launch date is March 25th."We are excited to be partnered with this company, they understand the power of good nutrition Says Francis". Chef Wood states "SuperFd knows the impact that the ingredients we chop have on your daily grind".

