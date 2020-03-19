IT University Online is the leader in providing online IT training courses

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITU Online Offers a Broad Selection of Online IT Technical Training Courses at Affordable Pricing

Amid the COViD-19 pandemic, ITU is concerned about the safety and wellbeing of our students. As many have sheltered in place or beginning to transition, spring break canceled, and so forth, what better opportunity to turn downtime into learning time. With so many affordable options available to you, why not opt for several IT certifications. ITU offers CompTIA, Cybersecurity, Microsoft, Project Management, Cisco, and more training delivered straight through your computer! No need to leave the house, just use your mouse.

For our current students, now is an excellent time to resume your coursework and become certified. To login to your existing account: www.itulearning.com.

For new and potential students, ITU Online has an incredible offer to take advantage of our comprehensive 1-year All-Access Library. For a limited time, get one full year access to thousands of hours of online courses at only $99.00. https://ituonline.com/all-access-it-training/

At this price, no online training provider offers so much value to assist in these uncertain times. Explore some or all our newest courses:

• VMWare vSphere 6.7

• Microsoft AZ-203 – Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

• Introduction to Python

• Microsoft Office 2019

• Microsoft Excel 2019

• CompTIA FC0-U61: IT Fundamentals

ITU offers Team Training with a broad range of training options designed specifically for small to large groups. Visit our team training options today, and explore the opportunity to train your entire workforce at the lowest industry costs for on-demand training.

ITU students can register electronically via www.ituonine.com (https://www.ituonline.com).

For more information on the courses available, fees, and registration, visit ITU Online Training www.ituonline.com (https://www.ituonline.com) or contact us at 1-855-488-5327 or customerservice@ituonline.com

About ITU Online

ITU Online is the leader in providing online IT training courses. Unlike others in the industry, we build all our curriculum “in house” using our three digital production studios at our corporate headquarters.

By using proven educational concepts and sound instructional design principles, we create the highest quality courses in the IT training field.

To deliver our standard for quality, we employ only the leaders in our field to create our award-winning training courses. ITU has won 4 Best in Biz Awards covering Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year and Most Innovative Company of the Year. These awards solidify what our students already know, which is that we provide courses unmatched in quality at a price point lower than the competition.

Testimonial

ITU Online was instrumental in helping me get certified! The content was fun and engaging and the end of one video made me eager to start the next! Their extensive library has everything from Excel to Ethical Hacking! No matter what you're trying to learn, ITU is the best resource I have found.

- Will G



