The Dog House Pet Salon Introduces Invaluable New App to Track Pets

New app provides accurate, current information for pet owners, veterinarians, and groomers.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full-service pet care facility The Dog House Pet Salon is pleased to announce the launch of a new app, that is feature on both iOS & Android stores, for pet owners, groomers, and veterinarians.The app, appropriately named My Pet Credentials , provides owners with the opportunity to provide a profile for each of their pets. Used to store crucial information regarding vaccination records, rabies certificate, AKC records or any other medical records, the information on the app can easily be shared with pet salons and veterinarians as needed.According to The Dog House Pet Salon owner Donna Williams, one of the best features about My Pet Credentials is that it assigns a unique identifier to the pet's tracking and insurance section.“With the Lost and Found function in place, your loved one will be returned to you if found by a stranger, an animal shelter or veterinarian,” says Williams. “It just gives you that peace of mind, knowing that your pet has that protection in place.”The app has a number of other features to benefit pet owners, pet salons and veterinary clinics:- It contains a complete profile that includes feeding instructions, medical records, vaccination records, and more.- The owner receives automatic push notifications when vaccinations are due.- Appointments for any type of pet service can be made and tracked, with reminders sent at appropriate times.“My Pet Credentials is a revolutionary product that effectively solves the problem of sharing your pet’s health and vaccination records,” adds Williams. “It’s easy to use and proving to be an invaluable tool for pet owners, as well as pet professionals such as veterinarians, animal hospitals, shelters, pet salons and trainers.”About My Pet CredentialsMy Pet Credentials, Inc. is an on-line portal that specializes in maintaining your pet’s medical and vaccination records. It is a global, multi-lingual solution to a problem that has affected millions of pet owners worldwide: the lack of an efficient method to share pet health and vaccination records.Our system provides a collaborative method of communication that allows pet medical records and vaccinations to be viewed with an easy-to-use mobile app and website. Pet Owners and pet professionals, including veterinarians, animal hospitals, shelters, pet salons and trainers can upload and share pet records and vaccinations safely and securely.My Pet Credentials is revolutionizing the pet industry by radically improving the accuracy and accessibility of information, as well the efficiency with which it can be retrieved while at the same time protecting the confidentiality of those records. We use a team approach to pet care where all parties are integrated through a common platform, regardless of software brand or pet service provider.For more information, visit the website at https://www.mypetcredentials.com/



