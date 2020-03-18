Pegasus Residential Partners with Rently to Implement Self-Touring in Response to COVID-19

Pegasus Residential, a Top 50 Multifamily operator, announced it will introduce Rently Multifamily self-touring in over 75 apartment communities nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rently, the industry’s leading innovator in providing self-touring technology renters and property managers nationwide, announced today their latest partnership with multifamily giant, Pegasus Residential.

Rently’s patented self-touring technology will now be used to automate the showing process of vacant or model units in multifamily properties. Their technology improves the touring processes for both potential residents and leasing agents, improving efficiencies through their use of patented technologies.

In today’s climate, with everyone hyper-focused on the spread of COVID-19 and practicing responsible social habits, this technology is more important than ever. By utilizing Rently’s technology in their portfolio, Pegasus Residential is doing their part to help both potential renters and leasing agents practice social distancing, the act of maintaining a level of distance from other people.

“Rently is a leader in self-touring. Their app design and usage is intuitive and easy to use, they offer excellent service to their customers, and their great training program made it a no-brainer to work with them,” explained Wendy Dorchester, VP of Operations at Pegasus Residential. “We had already piloted with Rently in several communities. The process was seamless and has been going very well. The timing was right and in order to help our teams and our future residents feel comfortable with touring, we believe partnering with Rently across the portfolio is a wise decision.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Pegasus on deploying Rently self-touring technology on more than 75 multifamily communities in the Pegasus portfolio. They are a leader in the multifamily space and setting a great example by being very proactive about utilizing Rently self-touring to help reduce the potential transmission of COVID-19,” said Merrick Lackner, CEO of Rently.

“One huge benefit of Rently’s self-touring technology is the rapid deployment time, which is key in this environment,” explains Andre Jordan Sanchez, COO of Rently. “Within 24 hours of having a call with the Pegasus team, we were shipping devices to their communities and coordinating training for all of their community managers to ensure a seamless transition to our self-touring technology.”

“It provided a fast solution to get self-touring activated in our communities after the COVID-19 pandemic took off,” continues Dorchester. “We knew we needed to help in any way possible, and through less human interaction, flatten and slow the curve of the virus. We wanted to give customers and owners peace of mind about the screening and touring of prospects. The 6-layer screening process was key to selling us on self-touring. We wanted a way to continue closing leads and touring our great apartment homes. Rently is that solution for us.”

Rently is a true innovator in the real estate technology space — the first in the market to focus solely on a self-touring product for vacant real estate. With a proven successful and market-tested showing solution that has long worked for single-family homes and real estate professionals, Rently is now moving seamlessly into the multifamily space. They are marked by their professional agility, constantly seeking out new technologies and platforms to serve and fulfill the needs of both existing and future clients.

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential was launched in January 2009 by its Principals, Lindy Ware and Debbie Conley, with a bold vision of revolutionizing third-party management. Specializing in luxury level management in a variety of markets, Pegasus Residential currently manages over 34,000+ units for various institutional clients, partnerships, and individual owners.

Abandoning tired industry practices, Lindy and Debbie created an organization hinged on relationships and integrity; and where services rendered are consistently referral-worthy. Integrating their unique strengths and rich experience, they began to create a truly unique, family-oriented work culture that was inviting and exhilarating to high-achievers and structured their individual responsibilities so that they could lead their team of overachievers with a "hands-on" approach.

About Rently

Founded in 2011, Rently is the leader in providing self-touring technology for single-family and multi-family operators nationwide. Rently works with more than 2500 operators in the U.S. and has facilitated over 10 million renter self-tours to date. Rently has been granted 8 patents on self-touring and access control by the USPTO.

Each year, more than 20 million renters move to find their new rental property. Rently Self-Touring technology automates the renter check-in process, so that renters can instantly tour a vacant property, safely and securely, without an agent present.



